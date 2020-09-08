Absen among China's Best Managed Companies 2020

The BMC programme is a global initiative that identifies and recognises private companies with advanced management ideas and excellent business performance. Key factors in the evaluation of a company's management ability include Strategy, Capabilities, Commitment and Financial Strength. This year, the selection criteria also considered Resiliency towards the Covid-19 pandemic. Absen was deemed to have shown extraordinary competency in all areas, allowing the company to weather these difficult times.

With a reputation for providing high quality LED displays, Absen once again achieved the #1 global export position for the 11th consecutive year and will next year celebrate its 20th anniversary. Absen has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 300,000sqm and places great emphasis on R&D and innovation. The company has built a strong customer service network with 15 domestic and overseas subsidiaries in order to support its customers worldwide.

Throughout 2020, Absen has continued to make improvements to its management systems, IT systems and end-to-end processes with the goal of becoming a fully 'customer-centric' organisation and while being underpinned and guided by a strong corporate culture and sound financial management. The company has also invested in talent development and corporate social responsibility practices.

Zhao Jian, BMC managing partner, says resilience creates sustainable value for enterprises. Long-lasting businesses and first-class enterprises have experienced several economic cycles, and will have more comprehensive and sophisticated strategies. The greater an enterprise's long-term mission, the greater its vitality. "Highly resilient enterprises" have developed strong immunity.

Commenting on the award, CFO of Absen, Ashley Li said: "The BMC Awards examines every facet of an organisation and we are very proud that Absen fulfils all of the requirements. This prestigious award is a fantastic recognition for the overall success of Absen, based on the clear strategic direction and organisational structure, outstanding financial performance, strong risk management ability and inspiring corporate culture. This award will boost our confidence in continuing to improve our business management as well as our products and services."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250060/Absen.jpg

SOURCE Absen