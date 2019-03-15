Adira Bioherbs Brings Back Ancient Vedic Medicine With a Range of Face, Skin and Anti-aging Products

NEW DELHI, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Traditional medicine and ancient ways to treat modern ailments have skyrocketed in popularity in recent times. However, the old Indian medical system has been highly commercialized and a change is being ushered in by Adira Bioherbs, whose brand Dira has become popular for its authentic Vedic methodology based products and has introduced a range of face, skin and anti-aging products.

The Dira brand relies on the original Ayurvedic traditions to make oils and products for hair, face and body treatment. The ingredients and manufacturing methods are based on instructions derived from the ancient Vedas, making the products different from any other organic, natural or herbal treatments available in the market.

" Dira is a known brand in India, and was started to promote the message of authentic Ayurveda, comprehensively. From the time it was launched, it has been creating pure Ayurvedic products as per the ancient Vedic ways," says Preeti Goel, Partner at Adira.

An immensely popular brand in India, Dira is meant for users who place value on gentle, safe and efficient beauty products. For instance, its Organic Henna Powder is a pure henna leaves product, and imparts a natural glow to hair when used with the Dira Herbal Indigo powder. The Dira Vedic Oil is a blend of herbs and oils as described in ancient Vedas, and works like an elixir for hair.

A popular product is the Adira anti-aging oil, Navya. Made from a combination of herbal oils blended with a method described in the Vedas, Navya fights signs of aging, works as a skin emollient, provides anti-oxidants and nourishes the skin with various vitamins and essential fatty acids.

Adira products are 100% natural and organic, free from cruelty, and handcrafted with attention and care. There are no harmful preservatives and all ingredients are pure plant botanicals and thus completely vegetarian.

