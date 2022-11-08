Ascom Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Hospital Medical Device Workflows with Its MDI Platform

The Medical Device Integration Platform visualizes data and events from medical devices on dashboards and sends actionable insights and alarms to caregivers, supporting their activities while on the move.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the global medical devices connectivity industry and, based on its research findings, recognizes Ascom with the 2022 Global Medical Devices Connectivity Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company provides a vendor-neutral Medical Device Integration (MDI) platform that adapts to and integrates with any vendor's bedside medical device through a variety of interfaces to collect data and events. Ascom offers serial MDI using a new, innovative, and dedicated magnetic connector and related plug that easily collects and integrates data while enhancing workflows. This provides a unique solution for devices that frequently move from one bed to another and are prone to bending and breaking pins within the connection cables. The automatic identification of integrated medical devices also enables ease of implementation and use.

The Ascom MDI Platform exports all data to health information systems, such as electronic health and medical records and patient data management systems. The platform integrates with medical devices that transfer information through the cloud using the latest Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources application programming interface. If necessary, customers can also expand the platform with a dedicated alarm management solution. As a thought leader in silencing medical alarms, Ascom integrates and establishes a reliable data chain from medical devices to the final communicator (dashboards/mobile devices) to prevent neurocognitive damage in patients.

Bhaskar Vittal, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Ascom's commitment to innovation and proven track record of commercialization in the medical devices connectivity market is expected to bode well for future business growth. Prioritizing customer needs enables Ascom's medical device connectivity solutions to grow quickly."

Ascom's MDI platform supports the continuum of care trend, enabling data and events collection from devices in any hospital area, including the operating rooms, intensive care units, and general wards. The trend allows providers to offer continuous care within hospital units and between the hospital and home, so it is likely to change healthcare delivery. Continuous data collection inside and outside the hospital allows patients to go home a few days in advance while monitoring their vital parameters through wearable sensors integrated into the platform. The vendor-neutral solutions allow healthcare organizations to choose any medical device type for integration at the bedside.

"Ascom's innovation focus, strong customer retention, and effective acquisition strategies enable it to grow in the medical device connectivity market. The company delivers solutions that meet present and future needs by emphasizing technology, product development, and geographic expansion," added Vittal. With its strong overall performance, Ascom earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the medical devices connectivity industry.

"This distinction recognizes the investments we've made into our Ascom Healthcare Platform to provide healthcare customers a flexible, end to end solution that supports the workflow of care providers where they are," said Nicolas Vanden Abeele, CEO, Ascom. "Along with vendor-agnostic medical device integration, we continue to invest in innovative solutions that deliver best-in-class outcomes for our customers and their patients and meet the latest safety and security standards for our solutions around the world."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Ascom

Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions – anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete, and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.

Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating businesses in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.

