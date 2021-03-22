Avaya Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Seizing Growth Opportunities with its Robust Portfolio of Intelligent Contact Center Solutions

"Avaya has been an undisputed market leader in contact routing solutions in Asia-Pacific. It has enhanced its inbound solutions' capability through substantial investments in AI," said Krishna Baidya, Head of Customer Contact Research, Digital Transformation. "Its reliable, scalable, and intelligent contact center solutions have enabled organizations of all sizes and needs to deliver excellent customer experiences cost-effectively. With an ecosystem of loyal partners and long-standing relationships with customers, Avaya has garnered 18.5 percent market share in a competitive segment."

Avaya recently enhanced its key contact center portfolio with solutions such as the Avaya OneCloud Intelligent Xperiences (IX) Contact Center, a solution designed for the customer experience needs of large, medium, and small enterprises, as well as business process outsourcing companies. It offers a comprehensive, integrated, and open contact center as a service (CCaaS) architecture with scalability, security, and in-depth analytics. The Avaya Oceana Solution enables organizations to deliver omnichannel customer engagement with complete integration and management of voice and digital channels, while the Avaya Agent Scripting solution guides agents in navigating both inbound and outbound queries using an intelligent scripting capability. Furthermore, the Avaya Teamspace widget provides an open, rich media chat messaging capability for real-time communication among service agents, customers, and back-office functions.

The company's portfolio of intelligent contact center solutions caters to both the customer and the service executive. It provides an exceptional customer service experience by combining the best of both human and technology expertise, facilitating real people to provide personalized services augmented by advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and automation. This approach drives effective collaboration, information sharing, and decision making.

"In Asia-Pacific, the steady growth in the migration of Avaya's on-premise customers to cloud platforms has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This migration is expected to increase in developed markets such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong," noted Baidya. "Overall, with more than 5 percent year-on-year revenue growth in 2019, the company continues to enjoy high growth in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam."

