Averna Announces New Member to Join its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Averna, the leading global Test & Quality Solutions provider, announced today that Charles Boulanger will be joining its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Boulanger brings over 35 years of experience in senior management across many high-tech industries.

"With his vast experience in technology and business network, Charles is the perfect individual to round off the team that makes up Averna's board of directors." says Eric Doyon, Managing Partner at Walter Capital Partners, and Chairman of the Board at Averna.

Mr. Charles Boulanger: New Member of Averna's Board of Directors

François Rainville, President & CEO of Averna, adds "We are looking forward to working alongside Charles and benefitting from his experience. It is exciting to see how he will contribute to Averna's continued growth."

As a graduate of Université Laval, Mr. Boulanger holds a mechanical engineering degree as well as a Management degree from the International Centre for Research and Studies. His educational background combined with his vast company leadership experience makes Mr. Boulanger the right fit for Averna. He has been a key player in carrying out complex financial deals as well as international marketing and commercialization strategies and joint ventures.

In addition to his new role with Averna, Mr. Boulanger is currently active in the investment and entrepreneurship sectors with a direct investment portfolio of about 15 companies. Additionally, he acts as both a sponsor and an investor in three separate investment funds.

