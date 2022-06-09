Brand-led live commerce takes centre stage at Myntra's EORS, to effectively engage trend-first fashion forward shoppers

Over 30 leading brands set to take part in over 750 brand-led live sessions

EORS Shoppers have been able to buy products at EORS prices 10 days prior to the event via M Live

Myntra has witnessed a 5X increase in traffic and 20X increase in demand through M-Live since its inception

BANGALORE, India, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first, Myntra is activating live shopping experiences at scale by marquee brands, ahead of the platform's bi-annual fashion festival, EORS, slated to be held from the 11th to 16th of June. As the platform's social commerce propositions continue to seamlessly engage social media enthusiasts, particularly, the Gen Z cohort, Over 30 leading international and domestic brands such as Estee Lauder India, Puma and Mango, will be streaming ~ 750 brand-led live shopping experiences through the biggest fashion festival in the country.

Brand-led live commerce takes center stage at Myntra’s EORS 16

Myntra's social commerce verticals have revolutionized traditional marketing for brands, acting as a catalyst to re-shape and heighten consumer engagement, making it more appealing and relatable to the upwardly mobile fashion-conscious shoppers. For the first time ever, M-Live audiences will be able to shop for products at EORS prices, which began a whopping 10 days prior to the event. Gen Z's particular affinity to social media implies that social-commerce led promotions will directly influence this consumer group's choice. Brands leveraging live commerce during EORS will aim to generate entertaining and informative content using Myntra's army of fashion-forward Gen Z creators, the Style Squad, delivering a healthy dose of engagement, while apprising users of compelling offers, strategically driving conversions and visibility.

Having already clocked an exemplary 10,000+ live videos at about 40-50 live sessions every day, Myntra has recorded a 5X increase in traffic and 20X increase in demand from its proprietary social commerce platforms, Myntra Studio and M-Live, since its inception. Sought-after international and domestic brands like USPA, HRX and L'Oréal will be among the leading names to engage in brand-led lives covering up to 75% of the total 1000 lives scheduled during Myntra's marquee fashion carnival through its social commerce propositions and social media channels..

The platform has also observed a 2X surge in the average time spent on it by shoppers since January, aiding the 10 billion social impressions being recorded in a year via the platform's social commerce propositions.

Apart from sharing style tips, building communities and gaining social currency, the thousands of influencers on M-Studio and M-Live can directly influence spikes in demand, giving them a predictable and sustainable source of income. For the brand-led live sessions, 2500+ creators have been hand-picked based on their visibility, performance and category fit, with celebrated influencers like Akash Choudhary, Pradhuman, Vipul Juneja, Asmita Kaushik, Samidha Singh, and Aswathi Balakrishnan taking part. The influencers' primary role will be to highlight key product attributes, guide consumers to pick the correct products, recommend looks on offers and answer queries around style tips and hacks.

Commenting on the brand-led live shopping experience around EORS, Arun Devanathan, Senior Director, Social Commerce, Myntra, said, "This EORS over 30 key brands have chosen to harness the benefits of this powerful demand generation and recall building tool. We've managed to create a cutting-edge product that combines the best of e-commerce and social media that nurtures an ecosystem of popular influencers who can conduct successful livestream shopping sessions on M-Live. This is the onset of the next phase of growth for our platform and an important emerging trend for e-commerce in India. Brand-led live shopping experiences are a powerful tool for communicating a brands' proposition to its consumers while generating demand for first time brands combining brand marketing with direct lead generation. We are witnessing massive interest from brands who are keen to participate and grow with this proposition."

The current edition of the EORS has witnessed the uber-cool and dynamic Ayushman Khurrana appear on one of the brand-led lives, taking the reins of the most in-demand lifestyle brand, Daniel Wellington. In a first, the highly successful event also witnessed live shopping being enabled on Instagram for social commerce, apart from Myntra's M-Live. This unique collaboration witnessed ~25 K customers engaging with the brand through the sessions.

The 15th edition of the EORS witnessed one of the first ever brand-led live shopping initiatives, with fashion and fitness icon Hrithik Roshan at the forefront, amplifying visibility around his brand, HRX. The session witnessed participation from over 100K users, with around 6.5K comments recorded in just 30 minutes. The activity was a remarkable success, generating excitement with shoppers and enabling the brand to strategically create demand in real time.

About Myntra

Myntra is one of India's leading platforms for fashion brands and in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra brings together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. Myntra platform offers a wide range of over 5000+ leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, MANGO, Forever 21, Urbanic, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil and many more. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836505/MYNTRA_EORS_16.jpg

SOURCE Myntra