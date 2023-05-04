BTCEX Launchpad Debuts with TOKO Token Airdrop, FLOKI Next in Line

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTCEX, one of the world's leading crypto exchanges, is excited to announce the launch of BTCEX Launchpad, a one-stop token launch and airdrop site. The first token to feature on BTCEX Launchpad is TOKO.

Introducing BTCEX Launchpad

BTCEX Launchpad is a platform that connects users with innovative crypto projects, allowing them to gain exposure to promising projects while safeguarding the interests of both parties. It provides a one-stop solution for airdrops and token launches, making it easier for users to access new crypto offerings. To use BTCEX Launchpad, users must complete KYC verification, which ensures that the platform complies with relevant regulatory requirements.

For the TOKO airdrop campaign, BTCEX adopts a pay-first, refund-after approach. Participants in the campaign will have the amounts they subscribed automatically refunded to their payment account once the campaign ends. For specific ways to participate, please refer to the announcement.

On May 10, the FLOKI airdrop campaign will take place, which will follow the same process as the TOKO campaign. Stay tuned for more details!

About the Projects

TOKO (Tokoin)

Tokoin is a tech firm backed by the local government that aspires to build a complete blockchain ecosystem to cater to the requirements of local governments and businesses. TOKO tokens are issued as utility tokens across Tokoin's vast range of ecosystem products. It is a versatile token that functions as a reward, payment, and utility token in Tokoin's De-Fi and NFT ecosystem.

Initially launched on the ERC-20 network, TOKO has now extended to the BEP-20 network to support network interoperability as demand for its usage grows.

For more information, please visit https://tokoin.io/

Floki (FLOKI)

Floki (FLOKI) is a cryptocurrency inspired by Elon Musk's Shiba Inu and created by the community behind Shiba Inu (SHIB). It aims to combine memes with utility by creating an autonomous and decentralized ecosystem, which includes the NFT gaming metaverse called Valhalla. Valhalla is a play-to-earn gaming metaverse where players can earn rewards for battling and trading assets obtained in the game.

The team plans to incorporate elements from successful games like Pokémon and Skyrim and introduce a gardening system where players can tend to their crops and later sell them as NFTs. Floki Inu aims to follow in the footsteps of games like Axie Infinity (AXS) that have popularized playing and earning on the blockchain through games.

For more information, please visit https://floki.com/

About BTCEX

BTCEX is a professional crypto trading platform with top-level liquidity and user experience. From beginner-friendly copy trading to crypto derivatives such as perpetual contracts, BTCEX has built a comprehensive product line, dedicated to empowering investors to make a better future.

Registered in Seychelles, BTCEX has obtained key licenses in countries such as United States, Canada, Lithuania, and Estonia. Believing that the future of cryptocurrency trading is full of potential, BTCEX is dedicated to exploring every opportunity to create a safe, secure, and user-friendly environment for our users.

For more information about BTCEX, please visit www.btcex.com

