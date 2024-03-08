Corporate Gifting Innovations and Sustainable Office Solutions take centre stage at Singapore's Leading One-Stop Sourcing Marketplace

SINGAPORE, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking their return to a physical tradeshow format for the first time since the pandemic, leading sourcing events Singapore Gift & Premiums Fair, Printpack + Sign and Office Expo Asia will be held from 20 to 22 March 2024 (Wednesday to Friday, 10am – 6pm) at Sands Expo & Convention Centre Halls B & C.

Organised by Constellar, this year's one-stop marketplace features over 110 exhibiting companies showcasing a diverse display of bespoke and creative corporate gifts, as well as innovative and eco-friendly print packaging and workplace solutions, offering corporate buyers and attendees a comprehensive shopping experience under one roof.

Discover new trends and products for corporate gifting

Corporations seeking gifts and merchandise embodying the Singapore spirit from homegrown brands can check out RISIS, whose handcrafted collections encapsulated in 24K Swiss Gold epitomise luxury, exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance. Other exhibiting local brands include Onlewo with Asian heritage and Peranakan themed lifestyle gift collections, and La Belle with preserved orchid collections.

Attendees looking to design and customise bespoke premium gifts can explore their options with international gifts and packaging specialist Cosfibel Group, who has 23 years of experience and expertise in producing premium, innovative and tailor-made products. They can also speak with Demarco Pte Ltd, whose product brand portfolio includes Delsey and Victorinox. Other exhibiting premium product brands include Anna Sui, Collins Debden, Jumble & Co, Leuchtturm1917, Lumiere, Moleskine, Nautica and Royal Selangor.

Companies can also support non-profit organisations Bizlink Centre Singapore Ltd and TOUCH Community Services who offer gift collections assembled by their beneficiaries. For companies looking for gifts that are environmentally friendly, extensive eco-conscious options abound, including those from Ambrij Singapore Pte Ltd, D'Arts and Design, D'Jora, Gift Market Pte Ltd, MIG Pacific and One Nine Seven Six Pte Ltd.

Gift suppliers and distributors looking to expand their product portfolio can also explore business collaborations and partnerships with companies such as MC Ltd on character licensing to produce branded merchandise, as well as check out Mighty Wheels toys, products by Brillant Rich Electronics, Transaudio card games, personalised albums and guestbooks by Wealth Concept Limited, amongst others.

Explore innovations to meet workplace communications, print and packaging needs

To facilitate seamless communications and collaborations in the digital workspace, Averett Pte Ltd will be showcasing communication technologies that include 360-degree speaker tracking conference cameras, as well as other comprehensive solutions from Zoom, Logitech, and Huawei. Companies can also refresh their printing and stationary inventories with the comprehensive line-up of office essentials and supplies by Shenzhen Arrtx Tech Co Ltd and Yidu.

For corporate buyers seeking creative and sustainable print products and packaging, check out seamless service solutions from design to delivery by Craftwerkz Pte Ltd, Nuko Design (S) Pte Ltd and Olympia Diary (S'pore) Pte Ltd. Companies seeking to produce 3D-printed product prototypes, gifts and merchandise can also explore possibilities with Chemtron Pte Ltd and USC Solutions.

Printing houses looking to upgrade their large-format printers and digital cutting machines, as well as offer innovative printing solutions for clients can check out new printers, printing systems and machines, eco-friendly solvents and FSC-certified materials from prominent companies such as AVS Printing Pte Ltd, Cas Technology Pte Ltd, Ovol Singapore Pte Ltd, Signz Machinery and Tomoro. Among them, Signz Machinery will showcase its latest UV-LED Inkjet Printer by MIMAKI, specifically engineered for high speed and top-notch quality large-format printing.

Experience, network and win exciting prizes from RISIS and Royal Selangor

Beyond the expansive show floor, this year's marketplace will host a series of guided tours, workshops and networking activities where buyers, exhibitors and attendees can explore business collaborations and partnership opportunities over bespoke cocktails and drinks by Mixes From Mars, a premium mobile bartending and mixology services solutions provider.

Lucky participants also stand to win an array of luxury prizes valued over SG$8K. Prizes up for grabs include a magnificent gold-plated dragon from RISIS and exclusive Year of the Dragon, Marvel and Disney figurines from Royal Selangor. For more details on the showcases at this year's one-stop marketplace, check out Singapore Gift & Premiums Fair, Printpack + Sign and Office Expo Asia.

About Constellar:

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China, India, Malaysia and Indonesia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE). Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties (IP) in the MICE industry. Visit constellar.co for more information.

About the events:

Entering its 22nd edition, the Singapore Gift & Premiums Fair (SGP) brings together the dynamic gifts industry to offer a wide array of bespoke, eco-friendly and innovative gifting concepts. The fair will spotlight trending lifestyle products with customisable options that can help businesses strengthen brand identities and better communicate brand personalities. With environmental sustainability becoming a key operating value for businesses globally, the 7th edition of Printpack + Sign (PPS) will showcase the latest technologies, materials, and cutting-edge software systems that will pave the future of printing, packaging, signage, and labelling for Singapore and the region. The 9th edition of Office Expo Asia (OEA) brings human-centric yet efficient and effective work environments to the forefront, focusing on wellness and productivity in the workplace. Visitors can explore diverse workspaces and sustainable work practices, as well as discover innovative approaches to enhance the employee experience.