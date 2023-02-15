CrowdStrike Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Company of the Year Award in Cyber Threat Intelligence

Pioneer of adversary attribution and threat actor Indicators of Attack (IOAs) continues to set the standard in Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) industry

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognized CrowdStrike with the 2022 Global Company of the Year Award in Cyber Threat Intelligence. As the threat intelligence market leader, CrowdStrike pioneered adversary attribution – now an industry standard – helping organizations understand the goals, behaviors and TTPs (tactics, techniques and procedures) of eCrime, nation state and hacktivist cyber threat actors.

2022 Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Company of the Year Award

"CrowdStrike has more than 10 years in the Cyber Threat Intelligence industry and it continues to dominate in this space. Its threat intelligence is actionable, automated, and built into daily workflows, powering the company's broad cybersecurity portfolio," said Clara Dello Russo, senior research analyst for Frost & Sullivan's Cybersecurity Program, observed. CrowdStrike has displayed solid financial performance, remarkable growth and a rapidly expanding international footprint. With its strong overall performance, Crowdstrike earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Company of the Year Award in the Cyber Threat Intelligence industry.

CrowdStrike's Intelligence Team benefits from an unparalleled raw collection of intelligence data, leveraging trillions of events per day from across CrowdStrike's 20,000 plus global platform customers as well as real-world threat hunting and incident response insights. The behavioral analysis and Indicators of Attack derived from this intelligence are then fed back into the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, arming all CrowdStrike customers with exceptional visibility to better protect against ever-evolving and increasingly sophisticated adversaries. This natively-integrated threat intelligence means that CrowdStrike's capabilities – from EDR and XDR to cloud security and posture management to identity protection to vulnerability management and more – all benefit from this intelligence, working together to give customers a single, contextual approach to protecting their enterprise and stopping breaches.

Clara Dello Russo observed, "CrowdStrike's threat intelligence solutions were designed to meet customers' current needs, growing with them as their concept of threat intelligence matures. This strategy allows the company to address the needs of the most basic customers that are implementing CTI for the first time and the more strategic requirements of advanced organizations and government entities."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

