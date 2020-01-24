Join India's Biggest EdTech Event - EdTechReview Conference, Expo, Pitch & Awards on 5-6 March, 2020

NEW DELHI, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdTechReview 2020 is a two-day event with Conference, Expo, Pitch & Awards to be held at The Leela Ambience Gurugram, India on 5-6 March, 2020.

Industry leader Amazon Web Services (AWS), through its AWS EdStart program, is supporting the EdTechReview 2020 - Conference, Expo, Pitch & Awards as a Diamond sponsor. The event is going to be India's biggest gathering in EdTech with 1000+ EdTech stakeholders (EdTech founders, education publishers, institution leaders, educators, investors, venture capitalists, foundations & NPOs etc.) including international participation from 10+ countries.

The event will have two full days of keynotes, panel discussions, case study presentations from institutions, EdTech startup pitches & an award night, and will drive 1000+ attendees & visitors, buyers & investors, 50+ exhibitors, 20+ sponsors and partners.

EdTechReview is also delighted to announce EdTech leader Extramarks as a Platinum sponsor.

Other leading EdTech companies will be joining in the following ways: Coursera as Online Learning partner, Brainly as Online Education Partner, Cuemath as Math Learning partner, Harappa Education as Skills partner, VIDU.TECH as Live Class partner, Altairika as VR Education partner, LEAD School as Silver Partner, KLAY Schools as Pre-school partner and UIncept as Startup Acceleration partner.

The conference on one side will focus on the EdTech businesses with EdTech founders and investors discussing different segments of the education market being impacted by technology, its trends, success stories and business models, market data and dynamics etc.; and on the other side, it will focus on the best technology adoption practices & case studies by institutions and companies which are supporting institutions with digitalization across its processes.

In parallel to the conference, the 2 day education technology expo will showcase products and technologies from the most inventive EdTech startups and established companies from India, Asia & beyond and drive hundreds of solution seeking institution leaders.

The first day will end with live pitches by selected education technology startups to be voted by audience and a jury of investors.

And the second day will end with EdTechReview Awards & Gala Night for EdTech Companies, K12 and Higher Ed institutions along with Networking & Dinner which will also have hundreds of educational leaders & companies/awardees attending.

Through a series of interactive sessions, inspirational keynotes, demos and start-up pitches around 150 thought leaders and speakers from India and different parts of the world will share their insights & perspectives on the current state and the future of EdTech in India, Asia & beyond.

Some of the key speakers include:

Ben Kornell , CEO, AltSchool and Altitude Learning

, CEO, AltSchool and Altitude Learning Ashish Rajpal , Founder, XSEED Education

, Founder, XSEED Education Zishaan Hayath, CEO, Toppr

Vamsi Krishna , CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu

, CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu Aditya Malik, CEO & MD, Talentedge

Mohan Lakhamraju , CEO, Great Learning

, CEO, Great Learning Phalgun Kompalli , Co-Founder, UpGrad

, Co-Founder, UpGrad Manish Gupta , Chairman, JIMS & Founder, UIncept

, Chairman, JIMS & Founder, UIncept Anuj Tiwari , CEO, Aakash Digital

, CEO, Praveen Tyagi , Founder & CEO, EduIsFun (STEPapp)

, Founder & CEO, EduIsFun (STEPapp) Srini Raghavan , CEO, Educational Initiatives

, CEO, Educational Initiatives Shobhit Bhatnagar , CEO & Co-Founder, Gradeup

, CEO & Co-Founder, Gradeup Manan Khurma , Founder and CEO, Cuemath

, Founder and CEO, Cuemath Priya Krishnan,CEO, Klay Schools

Vineet Gupta , Co-Founder & MD, Jamboree Education; Founder and Trustee, Ashoka University

, Co-Founder & MD, Jamboree Education; Founder and Trustee, Rajita Kulkarni , President, Sri Sri University

, President, Sri Sri University Ujjwal Singh , Vice President - New Product & Solutions, Pearson

, Vice President - New Product & Solutions, Pearson Aditya V. Berlia, Co-Founder & Pro-Chancellor, Apeejay Stya University

Pranjal Kumar , Head of Education Fund & CFO, Bertelsmann India Investments

, Head of Education Fund & CFO, Bertelsmann India Investments Imran Jafar, Managing Partner, Gaja Capital

Gouri Gupta , Director, Central Square Foundation

, Director, Central Square Foundation Namita Dalmia , Principal - Education Investments, Omidyar Network

, Principal - Education Investments, Omidyar Network Gaku Nakamura , CEO, RareJob

, CEO, RareJob Kotaro Ueda , CSO & Board Member, Benesse Corporation

, CSO & Board Member, Benesse Corporation Michał Borkowski, Co-founder & CEO, Brainly

Urvantcev Konstantin, CEO & Founder, Altairika VR education franchise

Shreyasi Singh , Founder & CEO, Harappa Education

People reading this PR can get a discounted ticket via code 'EDTECHPR'. For any query related to attending, pitching or nominating for awards, exhibiting and sponsorship at the event, feel free to email us at events@edtechreview.in.

About EdTechReview

EdTechReview is a premier media platform and community for educational stakeholders to connect and find useful news, information and resources on educational technology having a niche subscriber base of 90,000+ and an annual readership of 2.5M+ from over 200 countries and territories across the globe.



www.edtechreview.in



Media Contact:

Divya Prakash

Director

EdTechReview

events@edtechreview.in

+91-7011894034

