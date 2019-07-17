ELECRAMA 2020: Evolution of New Electricity Era

NEW DELHI, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th edition of ELECRAMA-2020, the flagship event of IEEMA, is officially announced. The country has recorded rapid economic growth in recent years and is fast transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable sources to generate electricity. ELECRAMA over the years has emerged as a platform for knowledge-sharing with a strong focus on electric vehicles, Internet of Things (IoT), storage solutions and renewable energy.

Mr. Anil Saboo, Chairman, ELECRAMA 2020 said, "ELECRAMA is a global connect for the Indian industry, SME's and Start Ups in the electricity domain, and a showcase of India's strength as manufacturer of high quality, innovative and competitive products. ELECRAMA 2020 will host 650 International Buyers from 140 countries, who will witness not only the latest in technological advancements but also progress of India as the 5th largest economy in the world."

The mega event will be held from 18th January to 22nd January 2020 at India Export Mart, Greater Noida. The exhibition spans over 110,000 sq. mts. of exhibition area, 12,000 sq. mts of special pavilions, conferences and concepts, building a complete wholesome experience for the ecosystem players from around the world. The theme of this year's show will be Evolution of new electricity era.

This edition of the ELECRAMA will be an exciting opportunity for all involved to explore and achieve new possibilities. The potential that can be achieved from this event is unimaginable.

While announcing the schedule and the theme of the event Harish Agarwal, President, IEEMA said, "The industry is aligned with government initiatives like Make in India and Power to All 24 x 7 by 2022. The Industry will showcase solutions on artificial intelligence, machine learning, block chain and a combination of innovation in manufacturing of electrical gadgets, equipment, machineries and energy efficiency programmes at ELECRAMA 2020."

ELECRAMA, the flagship event of IEEMA in the last edition recorded more than 298,0000 footfalls and over 1,200 exhibitors showcased their products and services at the biggest showcase of electrical and electronics manufacturers. Business queries or more than 1 billion USD were estimated and visitors from 120-plus countries experienced transformational developments taking place in India and globally.

With emerging global reputation of Indian electrical equipment for sourcing products and components, the organisation aims to increase their global share of exports from 1 percent to 5 percent in the near future. The 14th edition of ELECRAMA will attract exhibitors from more than 60 countries and visitors from more than 120 countries.

About ELECRAMA

ELECRAMA is the biggest showcase of the world of electricity organised by Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from January 18 to 22, 2020. It brings together complete spectrum of solutions that powers the planet, featuring equipment and technology and peerless thought leadership platforms for technical conferences and industry summits.

About IEEMA

The IEEMA is an apex association of manufacturers of electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment in India. Founded in 1948, IEEMA is the first ISO certified industry association with 800-plus member organisations encompassing the complete value chain in power generation, transmission and distribution equipment.

