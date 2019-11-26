Goodwill Developers Unveils Exciting Offers on Flagship Project 'Goodwill Unity' in Sanpada

- Buyers can pay 55% of the amount now and 45% of the amount during possession

MUMBAI, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navi Mumbai-based Goodwill Developers, a leading real estate firm has announced exciting offers for their ongoing project 'Goodwill Unity' in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai. The proposed project, which offers luxurious 2BHKs with sundecks, will comprise G+3 levels of parking space and 17 habitable floors.

Goodwill Unity provides a wholesome living experience, encompassing all the amenities one would require, including a well-equipped fitness centre, a semi-olympic sized swimming pool, open jacuzzi, yoga and meditation decks, amphitheatre seating, reflexology path, and an exclusive banquet hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hakim Lakdawala, Promoter, Goodwill Developers said, "Goodwill Unity is one of our flagship projects in Navi Mumbai, and we have some exciting offers for residents along with it. We are optimistic about it generating positive sales, given its proximity to railway stations, schools and other convenient locations. The project is even more special to us as it marks the launch of the first digital society in Navi Mumbai, replete with an e-library."

The residential cum commercial project is within walking distance from Sanpada and Jui Nagar railway stations. It is also easily accessible from Moraj Circle on Palm Beach Road, as well as from Sanpada Railway Subway from Main Sion-Panvel Highway. The location also boasts close proximity to public gardens, major schools, colleges, markets and malls. The upcoming infrastructure in Navi Mumbai, including the international airport and the metro lines will act as an added advantage.

About Goodwill Developers:

Goodwill Developers, affirmed with a stable BBB- CRISIL rating, have completed 18 commercial and residential projects of 20 lakhs sq ft, across Vashi, Kharghar, Airoli, Kopar Khairne, Nerul and Panvel in Navi Mumbai; the most notable ones being Goodwill Excellency, Goodwill Paradise and Goodwill Harmony. With two projects at a time, the company has steadily grown in the Navi Mumbai real estate market for the past 22 years, and is openly looking at expansion opportunities for the future. The two currently on-going projects are Goodwill Unity and Goodwill Abode, located in Sanpada and Tungarli, Lonavala respectively. While the Goodwill Unity project offers a completely digital residential society comprising 2BHK homes with sundecks and exclusive amenities; the Goodwill Abode project is a bungalow scheme that offers luxurious 3, 4 & 5 BHK bungalows, amidst nature, complete with a fully-equipped clubhouse.

