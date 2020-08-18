Istanbul Airport now with its own Museum

ISTANBUL, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Istanbul Airport, Turkey's gateway to the world, breaks new grounds with a new airport museum available to all international passengers. The Istanbul Airport Museum will kick off with the "Treasures of Turkey: Faces of the Throne" exhibition. This elevates the airport from a global hub with outstanding passenger service to a venue for culture and art, presenting pieces from throughout Turkish history for travelers to explore. Istanbul Airport joins other airports such as San Francisco or Amsterdam in hosting its museum.

Kadri Samsunlu, CEO of İGA Airport Operation Inc, comments on the opening of the museum: "We want to turn the time spent at the airport into an unique experience. Our aim is to turn our passengers attention on art and culture."

The museum also offers introductory information on 18 places in Turkey listed as World Cultural Heritage Sites by UNESCO.

The first exhibition will feature art from different eras of Turkish history

"Treasures of Turkey: Faces of the Throne" is displaying 316 different pieces from 29 Turkish museums. The exhibition is a collection that consists of several fascinating artefacts such as the "Kadesh Treaty", the first peace treaty known in the history of humanity. The exhibition comprises pieces of the prehistoric Göbeklitepe and Çatalhöyük eras, along with historic artefacts belonging to Anatolian civilizations and the many other periods. "With this museum, we have been able to gather some original artifacts under a single roof, which would otherwise be impossible to set eyes on at a single time", says Kadri Samsunlu.

The museum is open between 09:00 a.m. – 09:00 p.m. every day, admission is 5 Euro, the museum offers free admission to visitors under 8 years.

Find more impressions in this video.

