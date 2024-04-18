Kohler Co. Shortlisted for Milan Design Week FuoriSalone Award for its Installation with Artist/Designer Samuel Ross

Installation, Terminal 02, and Limited-Edition Smart Toilet, Formation 02

Kohler unveils a large-scale installation, Terminal 02, and a new limited-edition smart toilet, Formation 02, in partnership with artist-designer Dr. Samuel Ross MBE and his industrial design studio, SR_A, marking the second iteration of the Kohler x SR_A multiyear partnership.

The expressive brutalist sculptural form of Formation 02 invites visitors to reconsider the materiality of the toilet, whilst integrating Kohler's latest cutting-edge technologies. The new piece is showcased at the heart of Terminal 02, an immersive installation at Palazzo del Senato.

Terminal 02 is a maze-like network of industrial pipes leading to Formation 02. The experience enables visitors to witness the flow of water in various shapes and levels, merging concepts of flow and control with discovery and play, utilizing elements of natural landscape juxtaposed with industrial engineering. Situated within the grand pillars of the historic Palazzo del Senato, the industrial, brutalist products and installations reflect its classical architectural elements against the sky above. Honoring traditional craftsmanship while pushing boundaries to redefine perspectives on water, the installation embodies the shared philosophy between Kohler and SR_A.

Kohler Co. Booth at Salone del Mobile Fair

Kohler Co. presents a breathtaking showcase across its Kohler, Kallista, Kast, and Klafs brands in the International Bathroom Exhibition (Hall 06, spaces A38 and A40) at Salone del Mobile.

The booth, which was designed by international design studio Yabu Pushelberg, invites visitors on a captivating journey where art, design, technology, and wellbeing intersect and bring the notion of the personalized experience and immersive wellness to a new level.

The design of the booth draws upon Kohler's rich heritage, evoking water in motion and taking guests on a mesmerizing exploration of form, texture, and light. Kohler Co.'s brands are presented through a series of interconnected curved spaces, showcasing the latest innovations in design and wellness — from sleek faucets and fixtures to luxurious bathtubs, futuristic showers, and uncompromising saunas. Each vignette is carefully choreographed to highlight the seamless integration of form and function, demonstrating Kohler Co.'s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and quality.

Kohler has also partnered with DS & Durga to add an olfactive element to the exhibition. The selected fragrance, titled "Concrete After Lightning", is a clean and crisp scent that complements the striking presentation imagined by Kohler and Yabu Pushelberg. Additionally, Myndstream has expertly curated a soundscape that enhances the sensory experience of the Kohler Co. booth at Salone del Mobile, setting it apart from the bustling surroundings of the fair.

The booth also includes a breath-taking sculpture titled Scuola di Pesci Milan by artist David Franklin. The work exemplifies the transformative potential of creativity and imagination, inviting passers-by to participate in a shared artistic experience by presenting arresting subject matter culled from the natural world.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

Palazzo del Senato Salone del Mobile Via Senato 10 Fiera Milano Rho - S.S. del Sempione 28 - Rho Tuesday, April 16 through Sunday, April 21 Tuesday, April 16 through Sunday, April 21 Open daily from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm Open daily for press: 8:30 am – 6:30 pm



