Landmark Capital launches INR 500 crores Warehousing and Logistics Fund

- Landmark Warehousing & Logistics Fund is SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund, with a target corpus of INR 500 crores

- Targeting investment in Grade-A assets with 60% in warehousing and 40% in other industrial assets across key markets Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, NCR, and Chennai

MUMBAI, India and DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Capital, managing real estate investments through SEBI registered alternative investment funds (AIFs) and managed accounts, today announced the launch of Landmark Warehousing & Logistics Fund. The fund is targeting a corpus of INR 500 crores, including a green-shoe option of INR 200 crores.

Founded by a team of domain experts with over seven decades of asset management and construction experience, Landmark Capital presents avenues to invest in the warehousing and industrial space in India. This is a unique opportunity presented by the changing landscape of logistics industry in India due to regulatory changes like GST, infrastructure development and rise of digital platforms to buy goods and services.

The fund is launched with an objective to generate superior risk-adjusted returns by investing in high-quality Grade-A warehousing and logistics opportunities. Landmark Capital is focusing on non-speculative built-to-suit assets and diversification across geographies to ensure effective risk mitigation. The fund's deal pipeline accounts for over 400 acres of land with marquee names as potential anchor tenants.

Ashish Joshi, Founder & CEO, Landmark Capital said, "The growing economy, changes in consumer tastes & behaviour, and digitally savvy millennial consumers has made the Indian warehousing sector an attractive investment opportunity. The other key factors driving this growth include favourable government policies, growing middle class, improved telecom & internet penetration, and increased e-commerce adoption. Through this fund, we are aiming to bring proven global themes which are under penetrated in Indian market especially in Grade-A industrial assets including warehousing and industrial parks."

The uncertainty created by the pandemic has been a big boon to e-commerce and is acting as a huge catalyst for the warehousing and logistics industry. The convenience, choice and reliability of e-commerce platforms are creating unique opportunities in the warehousing sector. This phenomenon has been deeply penetrated in the Indian market including tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Landmark Capital with its investment expertise in the warehousing and logistics space, seeks to participate in this growth story.

About Landmark Capital

Landmark Capital is a fund house managing real estate investments through SEBI (Securities Exchange Board of India) registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) and Managed Accounts. Founded by industry veterans and real estate experts, Landmark Capital is working at identifying, investing, and developing niche asset classes such as warehousing, cold storage and logistics along with opportunistic investments in other real estate asset classes. The team has managed 50 plus investments in high-quality real estate asset classes including Commercial, Warehousing, Retail, Residential, and Plotting, across 12 major cities in India. Landmark Capital has recently launched a new scheme – Landmark Warehousing and Logistics Fund to invest in high-quality, built-to-suit warehouses in key locations near high consumption centers in India.

