OpenGov Strengthens its India Presence with a New, Modern Office in Pune

Rapidly growing software company crosses 100 employees locally, aims to create additional 50 plus jobs by next year

PUNE, India, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for U.S. cities, counties, special districts, and state agencies, has opened a large office location with capacity for all local employees in Pune to accommodate its rapid growth.

The OpenGov Pune, India team just surpassed 100 employees locally, a significant milestone for any startup. There are currently more than 25 open positions locally across engineering and product development Within the next 12 months, the company is looking to add an additional 50+ roles in Pune.

The new office is located in the heart of Pune, an attractive area for the region's top tech talent. This new office is designed around the principles of fit for purpose, contemporary look, and a collaborative environment.

"By opening a larger, more modern office in a highly desirable neighborhood of Pune and committing to growing the local team by 50 percent demonstrates OpenGov's commitment to the region," said Rama Jayanti, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Pune office leader for OpenGov. OpenGov values its employees and provides excellent opportunities to grow professionally, and I'm thrilled to welcome new teammates in our beautiful space."

"OpenGov's employee values are: we do what we say we'll do, we drive for customer impact, and we have passion for the mission," said Joy George, Vice President of Human Resources for Pune at OpenGov. "Everyone on our team fully embodies these values, and that's the secret to our success in the region."

Earlier this year, the Pune team was recognized for its positive workplace culture by the GCC Workplace Awards 2024. OpenGov was named one of the Top 24 in 2024 Companies, and Rama Jayanti received the Woman Leader of the Year Award.

OpenGov formally established itself as a legal entity in Pune in 2022. The American software company chose Pune for its status as the engineering, computer science, and tech education capital of India. The high number of highly skilled technologists and vibrant startup ecosystem make Pune a prime location for companies like OpenGov.

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.

