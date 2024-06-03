Sealmatic Secures Historic Rs 15 Crore Prestigious Order For Mongol Refinery Project

MUMBAI, India, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealmatic India Ltd (BSE : 543782) , a prominent player in the mechanical seal industry, is proud to announce that it has secured the most prestigious order for mechanical seals and supply systems (API 682 Plans) from a key Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Pvt Ltd, through Engineers India Ltd for the Mongol Refinery project.

Valued at an impressive Rs 15 crores, this order is a significant milestone in Sealmatic's history. The project encompasses the supply of 247 nos of mechanical seals and 187 nos of API 682 Plans, including API Plan 52 of 87 nos, 74 nos of API Plan 53B, and 26 nos API Plan 21 & 23. These numbers represent the largest quantity ever supplied by any seal company for a refinery project.

"We are honoured to be a part of such a significant project. This prestigious order not only highlights our technical competence but also our ability to execute large-scale projects under challenging conditions. The entire Sealmatic team has worked tirelessly to achieve this milestone, their hard work and commitment have been instrumental in securing and executing this important project order and we are excited about the opportunities this project brings," says Umar AK Balwa – Managing Director, Sealmatic India Ltd.

The Mongol Refinery project, situated near Ulaanbaatar, capital of Mongolia, has been under discussion since 2018, with numerous advancements made over the years. This refinery, a government-to-government (G2G) initiative, is a critical infrastructure project for Mongolia. It forms part of a broader effort to bolster Mongolia's economic development and energy security. Conducted in cooperation with Indian engineers and experts, the detailed feasibility study for the refinery was approved by the Ministry of Mineral Resources Professional Council in November 2018.

This greenfield project, is valued at approximately Rs.7,000 crore, the Mongol Refinery is being built under extreme climatic conditions, with temperatures ranging from -35°C to +40°C. Upon completion, the refinery is expected to produce 1.5 million tonnes of crude oil annually, fulfilling Mongolia's domestic demand for gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and LPG. It aims to reduce Mongolia's dependency on oil imports from Russia, thereby enhancing the country's energy independence and economic stability.

The involvement of Sealmatic in this project highlights its capability to deliver high-quality, reliable mechanical seals and supply systems for challenging and large-scale projects. The company's expertise and innovative solutions are crucial to the successful execution of the Mongol Refinery project.

