Sir Vivian Richards Invites Indian Students for the Global Medical Programme at Manipal's American University of Antigua, College of Medicine

Manipal's American University of Antigua (AUA) , College of Medicine, has carved its niche as an innovative medical school dedicated to addressing the projected shortage of physicians. In a short span, the university has become one of the few to obtain prestigious accreditations. These accreditations were earned after comprehensive evaluations confirmed the extraordinary quality of AUA's facilities, curriculum, resources, faculty, administration, and student body. As a result of these recognitions, AUA graduates are eligible for residency and licensure throughout the United States, Canada, UK and India.

West Indies cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards [https://bit.ly/2HtA6Cd ], Ambassador of AUA, is passionate to invite Indian parents and students to explore the 17-acre campus in his home country, as the ideal place for medical education. He promises a safe environment, a supportive community and the school's hands-on training in transforming them into successful doctors who could be placed in any of the prestigious hospitals in the world.

The institution boasts accreditations and a curriculum that prepares its students to take on the world after acquiring their degrees. Their highest academic standards and the global medical programs empowers qualified doctors to practice in any part of the world.

Highlights:

AUA and AICASA are a part of Manipal Education Americas, LLC (MEA) and is fully owned by the Manipal Education & Medical Group.

AICASA: A two-year pre-med program with a curriculum that provides a comprehensive approach to premedical training, which emphasizes the development of critical thinking skills.

AUA College of Medicine: Basic Sciences taught on-campus at AUA in Antigua and Clinical Sciences, which consists of core and elective rotations that allow students to apply their Basic Sciences knowledge in real-world situations at affiliate teaching hospitals throughout the United States , Canada , Great Britain and India .

State-of-the-art facilities including simulation labs, clinical skills lab and anatomy labs

First time USMLE Step 1 pass rate of 96% and Residency placement rate of 88% assures AUA graduates' licensure to be physicians or to pursue other gainful employment.

700+ Residency programs across the United States .

A thorough counselling is an integral part of the enrolment process for the students to get more clarity and confidence to make an independent choice to take up the course instead of a decision influenced by family.

Manipal AUA emphasizes the need for well-rounded doctors. The foundation of the AUA medical program is based on compassion, humanity and the sense of responsibility for developing a healthy and healing relationship between doctors and patients. Hence, equal importance is given to the academic performance as well as emotional intelligence. The admission process is holistic that considers more than just the test scores. The various levels of scholarships further endorse the fact that Manipal AUA is passionate about not only supporting academically bright students, but also the ones gifted with other talents and potential.

Manipal AUA's anti-discrimination clause makes the medical students future-ready for handling diverse communities, impacting their attitudes and social skills positively. It has an edge over other medical institutions because of their diverse student body and faculty, qualified faculty who are dedicated to teaching and not research, small student-to-faculty ratios, state-of-the-art technology, as well as, students and faculty who are dedicated to helping one another succeed.

The state-of-the-art campus boasts many medical resources to ignite the minds of the young physicians-to-be. The Simulated Learning Centre or Sim Lab gives the students an unmatched experience of the real time scenarios stimulating their aptitude to face the real-world challenges.

With a vision to provide a learner-centric education of the highest quality, granting opportunities to underrepresented minorities, fostering a diverse academic community, and ensuring that its graduates develop the skills and attitudes of lifelong learning, compassion, and professionalism, Manipal's American University of Antigua (AUA) has been transforming the scenario in the field of Global Medical Education.

About The American University of Antigua

The American University of Antigua (AUA), part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group, is a medical school founded in 2004 with the mission of addressing the growing shortage of physicians in the United States. Soon with the support of Manipal University, AUA developed into a hub of international education, spread over a modern 150,000 sq. ft. technologically advanced campus.

American University of Antigua (AUA) is an accredited, for-profit medical school in the Caribbean and is in Antigua and Barbuda. In 2008, Bengaluru-based Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) purchased the college from New York-based Greater Caribbean Learning Resources, Inc. and formed Manipal Education Americas, LLC. In 2006, AUA College of Medicine was approved by the New York State Education Department and, in 2011, recognized by the Medical Board of California and many others.

