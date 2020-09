Skootr appoints Rajat Johar as Country Head

During his 14 plus years at CBRE, Rajat has been in various leadership positions. He was a key player of the strategic management team at CBRE, India who has been instrumental in creating, leading and growing a wide variety of new businesses across geographies. During his tenure with CBRE, he has worked on winning and managing large multinational clients.

Rajat has over 24 years of experience in varied fields such as manufacturing, hospitality, banking and real estate with an extensive experience in managing relationships and businesses from corporate clients.

Speaking on the appointment, Ankit Jain, Co-Founder and Director, Skootr said, "Rajat is a well-respected veteran in the real estate industry with a proven track record. We are excited to have him on board. We look forward to leveraging his industry knowledge and experience. He is a result oriented individual & will be an important partner to the Board of Directors in Skootr's journey to become a leading player in Managed Office business."

Commenting on his role at Skootr, Rajat said, "I am delighted to join Skootr as Country Head and am looking forward to driving future expansion of the company into multiple markets. With Skootr's differentiated product and service offering, I think the company is well placed to capture market share and be a dominant player in the Managed Office Spaces. During these unprecedented times of COVID-19, when most companies are grappling with the problem of managing growth by optimising space and reducing capital expenditure, I feel that managed space operators like Skootr are well placed to offer a unique solution, without compromising the companies' brand identity and culture. This is exactly what we will strive to do at Skootr in the coming days."

About Skootr

Skootr is India's foremost 'Premium Managed Office Space' provider, where we co-create world class workspaces & experiences for enterprises. With Grade A assets & best in class services, Skootr has become India's 'go-to' brand for bespoke offices amongst top international clients. Skootr offers 'Workspace as a service' wherein enterprises get the benefits of a hassle-free, fully customized flexible office space, without locking up growth capital in Capex.

