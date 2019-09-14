The Scindia School, Gwalior, Ranks Number One Among Boys Boarding Schools

Established inside a fort since the ninth century, Scindia School, Gwalior, has ranked number 1 among boy boarding schools in India

NEW DELHI, Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scindia School, Gwalior, has achieved the number one rank in the category of Boys Boarding Schools, according to the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2019 survey, conducted by Education World magazine.

Attributing the award to the healthy educational ecosystem which allows each student to unleash their true potential and creativity, Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat, Principal, The Scindia School, Gwalior said. "The award is a testimony of the hard work, dedication, and sense of purpose of each and every member of the Scindia fraternity."

"The vision of the board, relentless pursuit of excellence from the teachers, unwavering faith of the parent community and the scientific thought process of the students lead the way forward in making this educational institute the most respected Boys Boarding School," he added.

The ranking system for the schools is based on a total score based-off of such as academic reputation, co-curricular education, individual attention to students, etc.

Established in 1897, The Scindia School is one of the top boarding schools for boys in India. The Scindia School's current high rank can also be attributed to the competence of its faculty. The school also received high scores for leadership/ management quality and infrastructure provision.

Situated in the ninth century setting of the historic Gwalior Fort, the school houses well-equipped and regularly updated facilities for classrooms, laboratories, libraries, sports fields, and dining halls. Additionally, the school keeps coming out with new initiatives, which speaks of its progressive mindset.

The school's agenda to work towards a progressive mindset is in alignment with their modern facilities.

SOURCE The Scindia School