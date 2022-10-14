Two Indians break the world record for most CTG burpees while competing in 4Pro.Fit fitness challenge

NEW DELHI, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Pro.Fit, a competition-based fitness platform, today announced that Yash Jangid and Anushansha Shukla, two participants competing in their recent fitness competition had broken the world record for most Chest to Ground (CTG) burpees in 3 minutes and 1 minute respectively. Yash completed 74 repetitions (reps) in the allotted 3 minutes while Anushansha completed 28 reps in 1 minute and the event was streamed live on YouTube, where more than 30 participants attempted to break the records. Yash broke the previous record of 73 burpees, which was achieved by Alberto Diez Muñoz (Spain) in Cartagena, Murcia, Spain, on 9th April 2022. Yash also equalled the world record for most CTG burpees in 1 minute by completing 33 reps in 60 seconds. Anushansha on the other hand broke the record of Nahla Beard of the USA who had set the record on 14th August 2021.

4Pro.Fit is a fitness platform (startup), offering competition-based fitness training and a platform to compete in various fitness disciplines. With nearly 7000 registrations in the first 6 months, the platform is becoming quite popular with the participants who compete in regular competitions with a variety of fitness challenges. Participants from all over India compete to test themselves and push their limits. The platform, India's first such platform, will hold both physical and online competitions to ensure maximum participation and provide regular training to aspirants looking to become professional fitness athletes.

Nabil Syed, Founder, 4Pro.Fit, said on the occasion, "India has a lot of talented and hardworking youngsters that need an outlet to showcase their skills and prowess. Growing up I always wished for a platform like this and now I want everyone who loves fitness as much as I do to have something to strive towards".

Kartikeya Rao, Co-Founder, 4Pro.Fit, added, "This is just the beginning. We are going to break so many more fitness records in the months to come. It is time that India started looking beyond cricket and achieved dominance in other sports as well. We are trying to do that with fitness and we have already found a bunch of really fit and motivated people that we will take to the next level. Anybody, from anywhere can join our program and become an athlete. That has been our aim from Day 1."

Yash Jangid, an aspiring boxer, said, "I am really happy to have broken the world record, that too in CTG burpees. 6 months ago, I disliked doing burpees and found them to be cumbersome. Within 6 months, I have broken the world record. Just goes on to show what a competitive platform like 4Pro can bring out in athletes. I am really happy that I found 4Pro and really hope to see it grow so that other fitness enthusiasts and athletes like me have something to work towards on a regular basis."

Both the winners will get cash prizes, medallions and certificates to mark their achievement. On 4Pro.Fit, the winners of weekly challenges win cash prizes regularly for competing in pushups, burpees, squats, crunches and combo challenges, among others. The list of the records made on the platform are available on www.4Pro.Fit

