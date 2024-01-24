PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning multi-asset broker Vantage (or Vantage Markets), has revamped its CFD products on indices to enhance cost-effectiveness for CFD traders.

As part of its revamp, Vantage will be introducing a broader range of indices to its product lineup, starting with the Straits Times Index (STI) and the Taiwan Stock Exchange Index (TWSE). Both indices are popularly traded instruments that are also representative of their respective stock exchanges.

Vantage revamps Indices product offering for 2024, making it one of the most competitive in the industry

Vantage's Indices CFDs have been very well received, owing to its key competitive advantages, but now, traders stand to enjoy even greater benefits.

High Leverage up to 500:1: Empowering traders with flexibility, Vantage allows its clients to amplify their trading potential with high leverage, enabling control over larger positions with a smaller capital investment. Tighter spreads: With a competitive and transparent pricing structure, Vantage allows retail traders to enjoy some of the lowest spreads in the market, potentially reducing their trading costs by as much as 15%. Additionally, Vantage offers exceptionally competitive rebates for Introducing Brokers (IBs). Wide Range of Markets: Beyond providing CFD products on indices from US, Hong Kong and Europe , Vantage's CFD products offering also allows traders to explore opportunities in other instruments with a single account, to accommodate more trading and risk management strategies. Negative Balance Protection : Vantage is committed to help traders protect against losses exceeding their deposited funds account balance, when they trade under normal market trading conditions.

"At Vantage, our commitment to excellence has been unwavering," says Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer, Vantage. "The expansion of our CFD products offering on indices reinforces our dedication to providing traders with a reliable and comprehensive trading experience that sets us apart from the competition."

For more information about Vantage's CFD products offering on indices , please visit https://www.vantagemarkets.com/trading/markets/indices-trading/

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contract for Differences (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

