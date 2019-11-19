WADe Asia Concludes Two-day Long Conference and Awards Ceremony Celebrating Women in Architecture, Art and Design

NEW DELHI, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's largest platform for celebrating Women-led Development in Architecture, Art and Design, WADe Asia recently concluded the fourth edition of its Annual Conference and Awards on October 11 and 12, 2019 at the NSIC Grounds, New Delhi — with this year's theme being 'Women, Water And Workmanship.'

A prominent platform in the subcontinent, WADe was instituted in 2016 with an aim to ensure that women-led projects receive visibility and recognition. Elaborating on this year's theme, Vertica Dvivedi, Founder of, WADe Asia says, "At this critical juncture when the world is reeling with water crises, we found it pertinent to pick up Water as the central for the conference - to spread awareness about the preservation, conservation and restoration of water and water bodies. WADe Asia is an event dedicated to promote true talent and craftsmanship - thus 'Workmanship' to acknowledge and celebrate design innovation. And of course, the conference celebrates Women, which are key to all WADe initiatives."

The conference, which consisted of a total of 16 hours of engagement and discourse spread over two days highlighted relevant issues of urban interest as well as opened the floor for discussions on architecture and design. The event brought aspiring and established entrepreneurs, founders of young firms, as well as artists, designers, students and professions under one roof, giving them a platform to cultivate their professional community and establish significant relationships with stalwarts who have prospered in their respective fields.

With more than 2000 delegates in attendance, this year's line-up comprised of 40 eminent speakers, including the likes of Dr Kiran Bedi, Padma Bhushan Rajiv Sethi, Dr Najma Heptulla, Ar Christopher Charles Benninger, and Activist Mittal Patel. Industry doyens like Ar Raj Rewal, Anupama Kundoo and Didi Contractor were among the speakers as well.

The attendees also comprised of delegates from Dubai, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Singapore, Bhutan, among others; the event had in attendance allied professionals as well, such as engineers. Ar Vandana Driva Kumar, a young designer from Bengaluru, acknowledged, "The amount of exposure and recognition an individual gets in WADe ASIA is a life-time investment."

With a great turnout and an interactive audience complementing the numerous captivating discussions, workshops, and live juries that constituted the conference, WADe Asia was successfully concluded on 12th October 2019.

"I want to thank Vertica and Madhu for inviting me to WADe Asia. I love this profession, and respect what you stand for — the country needs you," said Dr Kiran Bedi, Lt Governor, Puducherry.

About WADe Asia:

WADe Asia is the first dedicated collective platform for women Architects, Interior designers, Artists and Engineers in Asia. WADe started the mission in 2016 to 'connect women in design,' and recognise Women-led Development in Architecture, Art & Design. WADe aims to document and celebrate the progression of Women in Design; it also provides a common ground for women in creative pursuits to meet, network, learn and share. WADe achieves its objectives primarily through an annual two-day conference that follows the culmination of the coveted WADe Awards.

