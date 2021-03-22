WZCC announces an exciting webinar with Mr. Piruz Khambatta, Chairman of Rasna, Hon. Consul General South Korea, Director GNFC, Chairman Rasna Foundation and Founder Trustee Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust

Webinar to explore the entrepreneurial and societal achievements of Mr. Piruz Khambatta and the Rasna brand

AHMEDABAD, India, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The webinar will take place on 27th March 2021, at 8.00 P.M. IST. It will be moderated by Dorab Mistry, OBE - Director, Godrej International.

Several professionals and businessmen from around the world will attend the webinar which will explore the entrepreneurial and societal achievements of Mr. Piruz Khambatta and the Rasna brand. Mr. Piruz Khambatta's contribution to various industry associations and campaigns such as 'Make in India' and 'Start-up India' will also be discussed, as also his vision for the iconic Rasna brand and his group's philanthropic endeavours.

Rasna has a presence in 53 countries with 12 manufacturing plants across India; and 1.8 million outlets. It is a fairy tale success story where India's unique home-grown product has not only levelled the playing field but also emerged victorious against giant MNC drink concentrate manufacturers, thus establishing itself as one of the world's largest manufacturer of instant drink concentrates.

This webinar is being put together by Meher Bhesania with digital management by Yazdi Tantra.

About WZCC

The 'World Zarathushti Chamber of Commerce' was founded in the year 2000. The Chamber's mission is to energize entrepreneurial spirit in countries of the world through network of businessmen and professionals. With its head office located in Chicago, WZCC operates through its 15 Chapters and five Area Representative Offices worldwide.

About Rasna:

Rasna is one of the world's largest manufacturers of Instant Drink Concentrates. Rasna is a stellar example of 'Make in India' brand.

