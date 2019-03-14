Xoriant Expands its Technology Footprint in Chennai with a New Global Delivery Center

CHENNAI and MUMBAI, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Xoriant, a Silicon Valley headquartered product engineering, software development and technology services firm, today announced the inauguration of a new global delivery center in Chennai, India. This becomes Xoriant's eighth delivery center in India. The delivery center is a state-of-the-art technology center for providing services across areas of Product Engineering, Cloud, Big Data and Analytics and IoT.

With more than 3000+ employees globally, Xoriant plans to expand its workforce in Chennai over the next few months. This is an opportunity for the highly skilled talent pool of Chennai to work on cutting-edge technologies, experience people-first culture, along with perks and benefits in the empowering environment of Xoriant.

Speaking on the inauguration of the new delivery center in Chennai, Arun Tendulkar, Xoriant COO said, "Chennai has been one of the preferred destination to expand Xoriant with access to excellent infrastructure, skilled professionals and growing talent pool. The role of technology in business is expanding and it has become a necessity for enterprises to stay agile and competitive. Our new delivery center will focus on strengthening Xoriant's core offerings for our client needs with the mix of latest technologies and competent workforce."

About Xoriant

Xoriant is a Silicon Valley headquartered product engineering, software development and technology services firm with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For both technology companies and enterprises, from startups to the Fortune 100, we leverage our expertise in emerging technologies and our high-performing teams to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate time to market and keep our clients competitive.

Across all our technology focus areas - Product Engineering, DevOps, Cloud, Infrastructure & Security, Big Data & Analytics, Data Management & Governance, Digital and IoT - every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering pedigree. For 25 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. Learn more at http://www.xoriant.com.

