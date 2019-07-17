Zeal Global Group to Lead Rossiya Airlines' Cargo Operations to Goa

NEW DELHI, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeal Global Group has announced its appointment by the Russian Airlines as its exclusive General Sales Agent (GSA) in Goa, as part of the joint collaboration between Zeal Global and Taprobane Aviation. This agreement will further translate into additional capacity of Cargo from India to Russia, particularly for the pharmaceuticals and industrial companies operating from Goa, which can start direct shipments to Russia.

According to the partnership, Zeal Global will be responsible for handling and managing cargo while capitalizing on the surge in Russian trade in the region and solidifying the presence of the airline through its offices in New Delhi and a commercial network extending throughout the country. The prominent categories and the nature of consignments agreed as per the partnership includes all types of general cargo and perishable cargo, namely, pharmaceuticals, spare parts, electrical items, garments, fabrics, fruits and veg etc.

As an exclusive GSA partner for Rossiya Airlines, Zeal Global has committed for local operation handling for cargo and the arrangement has been set up with Indigo for moving shipments from Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmadabad, Bangalore and other cities to Goa through bonded trucking and domestic carrier.

India-Russia relationship has been long standing and significant. Russia's engagement with India now extends to all areas of bilateral cooperation including Defense, Trade & Economy, Science & Technology and more.

Mr. Nipun Anand, Director, Zeal Group, said on the announcement: "It has been a dream start to the first charter season in Goa this year and we are more than pleased to have made a humble contribution to it. Rossiya airline stands out for the quality of its services, the friendly attitude of the staff and the delightful menu options offered. The nose of the plane is paint-covered with a tiger's face, in a display of striking visual innovation. We at Zeal Global endeavor to deliver the same benchmark of quality in our cargo services, to make Rossiya the go-to Russia-Goa flyer and establish it as a stalwart in the market."

Rossiya Airline started operating from October 2017. Zeal Group has taken over cargo operations effective from Nov' 18. It will operate four passenger flights in a week from GOA to VKO (MOSCOW - VNUKOVO). The days of operations will be 2, 4, 5 and 7 with the capacity of around 525 PAX and the capacity for each cargo flight will be around 9 to 10 Tons.

Nipun Anand started Zeal Global in 2012, a Delhi-based firm which specifically delves into the GSSA Cargo business. Zeal Global offers a host of extensive services to its partnered airlines which include the sales, marketing, and distribution. Headquartered at the Delhi Airport, Zeal Global has been single-handedly responsible for establishing a number of international airlines across India. It has pan India offices located in Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Vizag and Trichi. The company handles 16 cargo flights a day. Some of the airlines they represent are Air Asia, MIAT Mongolian, Copa Air, Arik Air, Asky Air, among others.

About Rossiya Airlines

Rossiya Airlines Joint Stock Company is a part of Aeroflot Group and is currently one of the largest air carriers of the Russian Federation. The headquarters of Rossiya Airlines are historically located in Saint-Petersburg. The company is based at Pulkovo (Saint-Petersburg), Vnukovo (Moscow) and Sheremetyevo (Moscow) airports. In 2018, Rossiya Airlines has transported 11.1 million passengers demonstrating the best growth of the passenger traffic among the five leading airlines of the country and securing the place in the top-3 in the civil aviation of the Russian Federation according to this indicator. The company annually takes leading positions in the rating of flight performance regularly published by the Federal Agency of Air Transport of the Russian Federation (Rosaviatsia), and it is one of the most punctual domestic air carriers.

About Zeal Global Group



Zeal Global Group has a wide range of experience in the GSSA Cargo business. The company's core philosophy is based on excellence in innovation and deliverance. The quality of service is always at the heart of every initiative that the company takes towards its business goals. Market research and customer satisfaction are an integral part of our core competencies. Zeal-Global offers extensive options to its partner airlines through innovative approach, business expertise and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

