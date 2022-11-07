Smart City Expo 2022 gathers the key actors in the urban ecosystem to design Cities inspired by People

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC), the leading international event on cities and smart urban solutions organized by Fira de Barcelona will bring together the urban innovation ecosystem to outline a plan for a more sustainable and livable urbanized planet. From November 15 to 17 and under the theme Cities Inspired by People, over 800 exhibitors, 700 cities and regions and 400 speakers will gather in Barcelona to push together the transformation of metropolises worldwide, share knowledge and experiences.

The Congress will be attended by representatives from major cities such as Amsterdam, Atlanta, Barcelona, Berlin, Boston, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Doha, Frankfurt, New York, Paris, Quito, Reykjavik, Rio de Janeiro, Roma, Seoul, Stockholm, Sydney, Tel Aviv, Tokyo and Vienna.

A high-level delegation from Kiev led by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaly Klitschko, will visit SCEWC and participate in various events and conferences. In addition, the delegation will also show the situation in the Ukrainian capital after months of war through VR devices at the stand of the European Commission.

Additionally, the exhibition space of SCEWC will host pavilions from countries such as Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United States.

Tools to reshape the urban landscape

Urban solutions are critical element of the smart city ecosystem, and the 800 exhibiting companies will showcase their latest products and technologies and how they can help local governments redesign their cities. Among these are Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell & Nvidia, Deloitte, EDF, FCC Environment, Fiware, Honeywell, Microsoft, Moventia, Smart Ports: Piers of the Future, and Sorigué.

Urban knowledge platform

Among the 400 experts taking part in the Congress are architect Elizabeth Diller, gangsta gardener Ron Finley and mathematician Hannah Fry. Diller has studied how to shape behavior through public urban space and is responsible of widely acclaimed projects such as the New York High Line. Ron Finley has been spearheading a green revolution in Los Angeles where guerrilla gardening has transformed the dirt patches in South Central LA into gardens. Hannah Fry teaches Mathematics of Cities at the University College London and has been able to decode the patterns of a wide range of social urban activities.

