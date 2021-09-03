$ 1.65 Bn Growth Expected in Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Metal & Glass Containers Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 03, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible intermediate bulk container market is poised to grow by $ 1.65 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the flexible intermediate bulk container market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand for FIBCs from the construction industry.
The Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market is segmented by End-user (Chemical, Food, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The growing manufacturing industry will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The flexible intermediate bulk container market covers the following areas:
Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Sizing
Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast
Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Bulk Lift International LLC
- Global-Pak LLC
- Greif Inc.
- Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
- LC Packaging International BV
- Plastipak Group
- RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd.
- Shenzhen Riversky Packing Materials Co. Ltd.
- Taihua Group
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Containerboard Market - Global containerboard market is segmented by product (recycled and virgin) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market - Global intermediate bulk container market is segmented by end-user (chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
