$ 1.65 Bn Growth Expected in Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Metal & Glass Containers Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The report on the flexible intermediate bulk container market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand for FIBCs from the construction industry.

The Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market is segmented by End-user (Chemical, Food, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The growing manufacturing industry will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The flexible intermediate bulk container market covers the following areas:

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Sizing

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Analysis

Download free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43685

Companies Mentioned

Berry Global Group Inc.

Bulk Lift International LLC

Global-Pak LLC

Greif Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

LC Packaging International BV

Plastipak Group

RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd.

Shenzhen Riversky Packing Materials Co. Ltd.

Taihua Group

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Containerboard Market - Global containerboard market is segmented by product (recycled and virgin) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market - Global intermediate bulk container market is segmented by end-user (chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Berry Global Group Inc.

Bulk Lift International LLC

Global-Pak LLC

Greif Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

LC Packaging International BV

Plastipak Group

RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd.

Shenzhen Riversky Packing Materials Co. Ltd.

Taihua Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/flexible-intermediate-bulk-container-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/flexible-intermediate-bulk-containermarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com

