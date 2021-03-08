$ 103.75 Billion Growth in Car Rental Market 2020-2024 | Advances in Rental Processes to Emerge as Key Trend | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the car rental market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the economy cars segment in 2019.

Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the economy cars segment in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

Advances in rental processes will be the major trend in the market.

Advances in rental processes will be the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Expedia Group Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Movida Participações SA, SIXT SE , and Turo Inc. are the major players in the market.

Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Expedia Group Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Movida Participações SA, , and Turo Inc. are the major players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the incorporation of advanced digital technologies. However, security issues of telematics in vehicles might challenge growth.

The market is driven by the incorporation of advanced digital technologies. However, security issues of telematics in vehicles might challenge growth. How big is the North American market?

North America dominated the market with a 43% share in 2019.

Related Reports on Financials Include:

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe - Railcar leasing market in Europe is segmented by type (freight cars, tank wagons, and intermodals) and geography (Germany, France, the UK, Poland, and the Rest of Europe). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market - Global automotive usage-based insurance market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, and North America), pricing scheme (pay-how-you-drive, pay-as-you-drive, and manage-how-you-drive), and application (automotive embedded UBI and automotive app-based UBI). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Grab a Free Sample Report Now!



The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Expedia Group Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Movida Participações SA, SIXT SE, and Turo Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the incorporation of advanced digital technologies will offer immense growth opportunities, security issues of telematics in vehicles are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this car rental market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Car Rental Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Car Rental Market is segmented as below:

Type

Economy Cars



Executive Cars



Luxury Cars



SUVs



MUVs

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Mode of Booking

Offline



Online

Rental Category

Airport Transport



Local Transport



Outstation Transport



Other Transport

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40065

Car Rental Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The car rental market report covers the following areas:

Car Rental Market Size

Car Rental Market Trends

Car Rental Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advances in rental processes as one of the prime reasons driving the Car Rental Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Car Rental Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist car rental market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the car rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the car rental market across APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America

, MEA, , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car rental market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Economy cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Executive cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SUVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MUVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MODE OF BOOKING

Market segmentation by mode of booking

Comparison by mode of booking

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by mode of booking

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RENTAL CATEGORY

Market segmentation by rental category

Comparison by rental category

Airport transport - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Local transport - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Outstation transport - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other transport - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by rental category

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of intermediaries

Value-for-money car rental services

Advances in rental processes

Growing interest in self-driving vehicles

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd.

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Europcar Mobility Group SA

Expedia Group Inc.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

Localiza Rent a Car SA

Movida Participações SA

SIXT SE

Turo Inc.

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Link: https://www.technavio.com/report/car-rental-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

