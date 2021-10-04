$ 11.86 Bn Growth Opportunity in Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market | Increasing Government Support to Promote EVs to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, FEV Group GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., Meidensha Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Meritor Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing government support to promote EVs and cost reduction achieved through the adoption of IDU will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

BEV



HEV

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of all contributing segments of the market. Download a Free Sample Here .

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market in the auto parts and equipment industry include BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, FEV Group GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., Meidensha Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Meritor Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

The hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The ability of IDU in making EVs more efficient through weight reduction will offer immense growth opportunities. However, issues associated with batteries will hamper the market growth.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market - Global hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market is segmented by application (commercial vehicles and passenger cars) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market - Global hybrid electric vehicle market is segmented by degree of hybridization (full HEVs, mild HEVs, and PHEVs) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Hybrid And Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 58% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 11.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 56.17 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, US, Norway, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, FEV Group GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., Meidensha Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Meritor Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio