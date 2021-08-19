$ 2.24 Bn growth in Biostimulants Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Evonik Industries AG, FMC Corp., Isagro Spa, Italpollina Spa, Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd., and VALAGRO Spa are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for organic food will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Biostimulants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Biostimulants Market is segmented as below:

Product

Acid-based



Extract-based



Others

Type

Row Crops and Cereals



Fruits and Vegetables



Turfs and Ornaments



Others

Application

Foliar



Soil



Seed

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

Biostimulants Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the biostimulants market in the fertilizers & agricultural chemicals industry include ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Evonik Industries AG, FMC Corp., Isagro Spa, Italpollina Spa, Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd., and VALAGRO Spa. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Biostimulants Market size

Biostimulants Market trends

Biostimulants Market industry analysis

The biostimulants market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and urbanization will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rise in demand for fertilizers will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the biostimulants market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Global Agrochemicals Market - Global agrochemicals market is segmented by product (fertilizers and pesticides) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Biofertilizers Market - Global biofertilizers market is segmented by product (nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers, phosphate-solubilizing biofertilizers, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Biostimulants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist biostimulants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biostimulants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biostimulants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biostimulants market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Acid-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Extract-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Foliar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Soil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Seed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Crop type

Market segments

Comparison by Crop type

Row crops and cereals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Turfs and ornaments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Crop type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ADAMA Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Evonik Industries AG

FMC Corp.

Isagro Spa

Italpollina Spa

Syngenta AG

UPL Ltd.

VALAGRO Spa

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

