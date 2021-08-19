$ 2.24 Bn growth in Biostimulants Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 2.24 billion is expected in the biostimulants market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the biostimulants market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Evonik Industries AG, FMC Corp., Isagro Spa, Italpollina Spa, Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd., and VALAGRO Spa are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for organic food will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Biostimulants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Biostimulants Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Acid-based
- Extract-based
- Others
- Type
- Row Crops and Cereals
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Turfs and Ornaments
- Others
- Application
- Foliar
- Soil
- Seed
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Biostimulants Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the biostimulants market in the fertilizers & agricultural chemicals industry include ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Evonik Industries AG, FMC Corp., Isagro Spa, Italpollina Spa, Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd., and VALAGRO Spa. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Biostimulants Market size
- Biostimulants Market trends
- Biostimulants Market industry analysis
The biostimulants market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and urbanization will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rise in demand for fertilizers will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the biostimulants market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Biostimulants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist biostimulants market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the biostimulants market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the biostimulants market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biostimulants market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Acid-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Extract-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Foliar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Soil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Seed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Crop type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Crop type
- Row crops and cereals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Turfs and ornaments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Crop type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ADAMA Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Evonik Industries AG
- FMC Corp.
- Isagro Spa
- Italpollina Spa
- Syngenta AG
- UPL Ltd.
- VALAGRO Spa
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
