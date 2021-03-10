$ 207.85 Billion Growth in Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market 2020-2024 | Major Vendor Insights and Key Offerings | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download Free Sample Report

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Participants:

Accenture

Accenture operates its business through segments such as Communications, Media & Technology, Financial Services, Health & Public Service, Products, and Resources. Key services offered by the company include Sourcing and Procurement, Supply chain services, and Healthcare BPO.

Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering operates its business through segments such as Software and Client Engineering Services. Key services offered by the company include Product Engineering, Industrial Design, and Tailored Solutions.

Alten GmbH

Alten GmbH operates its business through segments such as Engineering and Technology Consulting, Networks, Telecoms and Multimedia, and Technological information systems. The company offers a wide range of engineering services for the Automotive, Aeronautics and Space, and IT & Communications industries.

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Engineering services outsourcing market is segmented as below:

End-user

Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Telecom



Semiconductor



Aerospace



Medical Devices



Construction



Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Other 1

Offshore



Onshore

The engineering services outsourcing market is driven by cost savings from lower labor wages. In addition, other factors such as significant time and resources required for product development are expected to trigger the engineering services outsourcing market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period.

