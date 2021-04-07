$ 21.76 Billion Expected in Household Appliance Market | Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecast for New Normal |Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Product innovation and advancement will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Household Appliance Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Household Appliance Market is segmented as below:

Product

Major Household Appliances



Small Household Appliances

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Household Appliance Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the household appliance market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Household Appliance Market size

Household Appliance Market trends

Household Appliance Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the increased adoption of integrated smart home technology is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Household Appliance Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist household appliance market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the household appliance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the household appliance market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household appliance market vendors

