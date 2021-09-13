$ 4.38 bn growth in Generator Market In Data Centers Market - Increasing Investments in Data Centers to Augment Growth | Technavio
Sep 13, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 4.38 bn is expected in the generator market in the data centers market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the generator market in the data centers market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nidec Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increased power consumption in data centers and the rising demand for data centers will offer immense growth opportunities.
Generator Market in Data Centers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Generator Market in Data Centers Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Diesel
- Gas
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Generator Market in Data Centers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Generator Market in Data Centers Market size
- Generator Market in Data Centers Market trends
- Generator Market in Data Centers Market industry analysis
Market trend such as the increasing investments in data centers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the increase in carbon emission may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the generator market in the data centers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Generator Market in Data Centers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist generator market in data centers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the generator market in data centers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the generator market in the data centers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of generator market in data centers market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Diesel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atlas Copco AB
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cummins Inc.
- Generac Power Systems Inc.
- Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.
- Kohler Co.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Nidec Corp.
- Rolls-Royce Plc
- Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
