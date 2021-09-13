$ 4.38 bn growth in Generator Market In Data Centers Market - Increasing Investments in Data Centers to Augment Growth | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nidec Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increased power consumption in data centers and the rising demand for data centers will offer immense growth opportunities.

Generator Market in Data Centers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Generator Market in Data Centers Market is segmented as below:

Type

Diesel



Gas

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Generator Market in Data Centers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Generator Market in Data Centers Market size

Generator Market in Data Centers Market trends

Generator Market in Data Centers Market industry analysis

Market trend such as the increasing investments in data centers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the increase in carbon emission may threaten the growth of the market.

Generator Market in Data Centers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist generator market in data centers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the generator market in data centers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the generator market in the data centers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of generator market in data centers market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Diesel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

Kohler Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Nidec Corp.

Rolls-Royce Plc

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

