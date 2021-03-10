$ 430.8 Billion Growth in Global Bancassurance Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights on Major Vendors and Key Offerings | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Bancassurance Market Participants:

American Express Co.

American Express Co. operates its business through segments such as GCSG, GCS, and GMNS. The company offers specialized health insurance solutions from ICICI Lombard and Bharti AXA General Insurance that will cover medical requirements and protect the whole family in critical situations.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Australia Retail and Commercial, Institutional, New Zealand, Pacific, and Technology, Services and Operations, and Group Centre. The company offers income protection, home insurance, and car insurance.

Banco Santander SA

Banco Santander SA operates its business through segments such as Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance, Global Platform, and Corporate Centre. The company offers a range of insurance products that are designed to protect customers against adverse life events such as death, incapacity, and unemployment.

Bancassurance Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Bancassurance market is segmented as below:

Product

Life Bancassurance



Non-life Bancassurance

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The bancassurance market is driven by increase in the number of HNWIs. In addition, other factors such as growing digitization and strategy are expected to trigger the bancassurance market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

