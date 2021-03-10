$ 430.8 Billion Growth in Global Bancassurance Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights on Major Vendors and Key Offerings | Technavio
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
American Express Co., Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., and Banco Santander SA will emerge as major bancassurance market participants during 2020-2024
Mar 10, 2021
NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bancassurance market is expected to grow by USD 430.80 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the bancassurance market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
The bancassurance market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019. Download Free Sample Report
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Global Trade Finance Market - Global trade finance market is segmented by trade finance instruments (traditional trade finance, supply chain finance, and structured trade finance) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Customs Audit Market - Global customs audit market is segmented by service (customs audit services and customs advisory services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Major Three Bancassurance Market Participants:
American Express Co.
American Express Co. operates its business through segments such as GCSG, GCS, and GMNS. The company offers specialized health insurance solutions from ICICI Lombard and Bharti AXA General Insurance that will cover medical requirements and protect the whole family in critical situations.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Australia Retail and Commercial, Institutional, New Zealand, Pacific, and Technology, Services and Operations, and Group Centre. The company offers income protection, home insurance, and car insurance.
Banco Santander SA
Banco Santander SA operates its business through segments such as Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance, Global Platform, and Corporate Centre. The company offers a range of insurance products that are designed to protect customers against adverse life events such as death, incapacity, and unemployment.
Bancassurance Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Bancassurance market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Life Bancassurance
- Non-life Bancassurance
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
The bancassurance market is driven by increase in the number of HNWIs. In addition, other factors such as growing digitization and strategy are expected to trigger the bancassurance market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
