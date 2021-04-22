$ 525.67 Million Growth Expected in Automotive Antenna Module Market | Popularity of Cellular V2X Technologies to emerge as Key Trend | Technavio
Apr 22, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the automotive antenna module market and it is poised to grow by USD 525.67 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the type, the passenger cars segment led the market.
- What is the major trend in the market?
The growing popularity of cellular V2X technologies will be the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS-ICP GmbH, Continental AG, HARADA INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Plc, Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. are the major players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increasing use of connectivity technologies in vehicles. However, frequent advancements and updates in technologies might challenge growth.
- How big is the North American market?
North America dominated the market with a 40% share in 2020.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS-ICP GmbH, Continental AG, HARADA INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Plc, Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing connectivity technologies in vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, frequent advancements and updates in technology are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive antenna module market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Antenna Module Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Antenna Module Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Frequency Range
- Medium-range
- High-range
- Low-range
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
Automotive Antenna Module Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive antenna module market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Antenna Module Market Size
- Automotive Antenna Module Market Trends
- Automotive Antenna Module Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing popularity of cellular V2X technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Antenna Module Market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Antenna Module Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive antenna module market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive antenna module market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive antenna module market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive antenna module market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
Market Segmentation by Frequency Range
- Market segments
- Comparison by Frequency range
- Medium-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- High-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Low-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Frequency range
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amphenol Corp.
- ANTONICS-ICP GmbH
- Continental AG
- HARADA INDUSTRY Co. Ltd.
- Kymeta Corp.
- Laird Plc
- Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Schaffner Holding AG
- Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
