$ 525.67 Million Growth Expected in Automotive Antenna Module Market | Popularity of Cellular V2X Technologies to emerge as Key Trend | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the type, the passenger cars segment led the market.



What is the major trend in the market?

The growing popularity of cellular V2X technologies will be the major trend in the market.



At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



Who are the top players in the market?

Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS-ICP GmbH, Continental AG, HARADA INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Plc, Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. are the major players in the market.



What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increasing use of connectivity technologies in vehicles. However, frequent advancements and updates in technologies might challenge growth.



How big is the North American market?

North America dominated the market with a 40% share in 2020.

Global Automotive IC Market - Global automotive IC market is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), semiconductor type (discrete, logic, micro components, analog, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Global Automotive Solenoid Market - Global automotive solenoid market is segmented by application (engine and control systems, chassis, safety, and security systems, HVAC, body controls, and interiors, and fuel emission control systems) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS-ICP GmbH, Continental AG, HARADA INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Plc, Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing connectivity technologies in vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, frequent advancements and updates in technology are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive antenna module market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Antenna Module Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Antenna Module Market is segmented as below:

Type

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Frequency Range

Medium-range



High-range



Low-range

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Automotive Antenna Module Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive antenna module market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Antenna Module Market Size

Automotive Antenna Module Market Trends

Automotive Antenna Module Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of cellular V2X technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Antenna Module Market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Antenna Module Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive antenna module market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive antenna module market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive antenna module market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive antenna module market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle Type

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Market Segmentation by Frequency Range

Market segments

Comparison by Frequency range

Medium-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

High-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Low-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Frequency range

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amphenol Corp.

ANTONICS-ICP GmbH

Continental AG

HARADA INDUSTRY Co. Ltd.

Kymeta Corp.

Laird Plc

Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd.

Schaffner Holding AG

Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

