$ 678.28 Mn growth expected in Trampoline Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Leisure Products Industry | Technavio
Technavio forecasts the trampoline market to grow by USD 678.28 million, at over 4% CAGR during 2021-2025.
The trampoline market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies growing awareness of the health benefits associated with the use of trampolines as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The trampoline market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing penetration of e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the trampoline market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The trampoline market covers the following areas:
Trampoline Market Sizing
Trampoline Market Forecast
Trampoline Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Jumpking International
- JumpSport Inc.
- Multiplay International Ltd.
- Plum Products Ltd.
- Pure Global Brands Inc.
- Skywalker Holdings LLC
- Sportspower Ltd.
- Springfree Trampoline Inc.
- UpperBounce
- Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Round trampolines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rectangular and square trampolines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Individual - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
