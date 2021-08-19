$ 678.28 Mn growth expected in Trampoline Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Leisure Products Industry | Technavio

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

The trampoline market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies growing awareness of the health benefits associated with the use of trampolines as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The trampoline market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing penetration of e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the trampoline market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The trampoline market covers the following areas:

Trampoline Market Sizing

Trampoline Market Forecast

Trampoline Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Jumpking International

JumpSport Inc.

Multiplay International Ltd.

Plum Products Ltd.

Pure Global Brands Inc.

Skywalker Holdings LLC

Sportspower Ltd.

Springfree Trampoline Inc.

UpperBounce

Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Round trampolines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rectangular and square trampolines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Individual - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

SOURCE Technavio