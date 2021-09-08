$ 683.80 Million Growth in Recruitment Software Market During 2020-2024 | 33% Growth to Come from Europe | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth in the corporate sector is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as threats from open-source recruitment software will challenge market growth.

The recruitment software market report is segmented by deployment (on-premises and SaaS-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Europe will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for recruitment software in Europe.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Accenture Plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Hireku Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

iCIMS Inc.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Human Capital Management Solutions Market – Global human capital management solutions market is segmented by application (core HR, talent, and workforce) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Workforce Analytics Market – Global workforce analytics market is segmented by end-user (retail, BFSI, telecom and IT, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

