$ 826.27 Million Growth in Global Industrial Air Cleaners Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including 3M Co., Alfa Laval AB, and Camfil AB | Technavio

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

Industrial Air Cleaners Market: Key Findings

Industrial air cleaners market value to grow by USD 826.27 million at over 4% CAGR during 2021-2025

at over 4% CAGR during 2021-2025 55% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the product, the HEPA filters segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Industrial air cleaners market is expected to have a neutral impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Industrial Air Cleaners Market: Growth Drivers

Recovery in the automotive industry and the development of next-generation engines is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Factors such as rising urbanization and the growing purchasing power of consumers have significantly increased the sales of automobiles worldwide. Besides, automobile manufacturers are focusing on the development of next-generation engines that comply with various regulatory norms of regulatory bodies across the world. These developments are expected to open significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

"Growing emissions owing to increasing economic activities and stringent norms and regulations on emissions will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Industrial Air Cleaners Market: Major Vendors

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers high-quality Industrial Filtration and Gas Management Solutions through their Industrial & Water Business Unit.

Alfa Laval AB

Alfa Laval AB operates its business through segments such as Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The company offers a range of automatically self-cleaning filters/strainers, used mainly to protect heat exchangers from clogging, fouling, and corrosion in various industries where cooling systems use low-quality water.

Camfil AB

Camfil AB operates its business through segments such as Filtration solutions, Air Pollution Control, Power solutions, and Molecular Contamination Control. The company offers a series of patented air cleaners and air purifiers that come with HEPA filters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

