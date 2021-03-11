$ 878.6 Million Growth in Global Smart Toys Market During 2020-2024 | 30% Growth to Come from APAC | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart toys market is set to grow by USD 878.60 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Activision Blizzard Inc., Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Silverlit Toys Manufactory Ltd., Sony Corp., Spin Master Corp., Ubtech Robotics Inc., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of STEM toys for children's skills enhancement will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Free Sample Report
Smart Toys Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Smart Toys Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
Smart Toys Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the smart toys market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Activision Blizzard Inc., Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Silverlit Toys Manufactory Ltd., Sony Corp., Spin Master Corp., Ubtech Robotics Inc., and VTech Holdings Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Smart Toys Market size
- Smart Toys Market trends
- Smart Toys Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the rising awareness for character-based smart toys is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high availability of substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart toys market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Smart Toys Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smart toys market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart toys market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart toys market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart toys market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Wi-Fi - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- Hasbro Inc.
- LEGO System AS
- Makeblock Co. Ltd.
- Mattel Inc.
- Silverlit Toys Manufactory Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- Spin Master Corp.
- Ubtech Robotics Inc.
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
