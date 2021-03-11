$ 878.6 Million Growth in Global Smart Toys Market During 2020-2024 | 30% Growth to Come from APAC | Technavio

Smart Toys Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Toys Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Wi-Fi



Bluetooth



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44886

Smart Toys Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the smart toys market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Activision Blizzard Inc., Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Silverlit Toys Manufactory Ltd., Sony Corp., Spin Master Corp., Ubtech Robotics Inc., and VTech Holdings Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Smart Toys Market size

Smart Toys Market trends

Smart Toys Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the rising awareness for character-based smart toys is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high availability of substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart toys market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Educational Toys Market - Global educational toys market is segmented by age group (0-4 years, 4-8 years, and above 8 years), product (academic toys, cognitive toys, motor skills toys, and other toys), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report Here!

Global Online Toys and Games Retailing Market - Global online toys and games market is segmented by product (activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, plush toys, games and puzzles, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report Here!

Smart Toys Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart toys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart toys market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart toys market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Wi-Fi - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Hasbro Inc.

LEGO System AS

Makeblock Co. Ltd.

Mattel Inc.

Silverlit Toys Manufactory Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Spin Master Corp.

Ubtech Robotics Inc.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio