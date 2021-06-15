$ 994 million growth expected in Global Surgical Sutures Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

The surgical sutures market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The surgical sutures market is driven by an increase in the volume of surgeries. In addition, the growing demand for natural and antimicrobial coating surgical sutures is expected to trigger the surgical sutures market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Major Five Surgical Sutures Market Participants:

B. Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers surgical sutures such as absorbable sutures, non-absorbable sutures, special suture sets, customized suture sets, and others.

Boston Scientific Corp.: The company offers surgical sutures under the brand, Capio SLIM.

GPC Medical Ltd.: The company offers surgical sutures such as absorbable sutures, non-absorbable sutures, surgical mesh, and other products.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.: The company offers surgical sutures under the brand, Jarit.

Internacional Farmaceutica SA de CV: The company offers surgical sutures under the brand, Atramat.

Surgical Sutures Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Surgical sutures market is segmented as below:

Product

Absorbable Surgical Sutures



Non-absorbable Surgical Sutures



Suture-assist Devices

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



ROW

End-user

Hospitals



ASCs



Others

