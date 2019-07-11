$1.22 Bn Cenospheres Market - Global Outlook to 2026
DUBLIN, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cenospheres - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cenospheres market accounted for $393.55 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1, 228.21 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand from end-use industries and high growth in emerging countries. However, limited raw material supply is the factors hampering the market growth.
Cenospheres are hollow and light weight spheres with very extensive strengths used as structural lightweight filler. It occurs as a byproduct of coal combustion in thermal power plants. Cenospheres are prepared with silica and alumina. These are filled with air or with the inert gas.
Based on Type, Gray Cenospheres segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. High content of silica and iron and Gray cenospheres occur more frequently than white cenospheres in fly ash. By Geography, North America is expected to grow at the largest market share during the forecast period. Rising end-use industries, such as, oil & gas and automotive in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Cenospheres Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 White Cenospheres
5.3 Gray Cenospheres
5.4 Other Types
6 Global Cenospheres Market, By Size
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Particle Size>40 Mesh
6.3 Particle Size<_0 />6.4 Particle Size: 30-40 Mesh
6.5 Particle Size: 20-30 Mesh (Ex. 30 Mesh)
7 Global Cenospheres Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Composites/FRP
7.3 Insulating Materials
7.4 Paints, Coatings & Plasters
7.5 Petroleum Industry
7.6 Refractory Materials
7.7 Roofing Materials
8 Global Cenospheres Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Buildings & Construction
8.2.1 Volumetric Filler
8.2.2 Production Aid
8.3 Oil & Gas
8.3.1 Well Cementing
8.3.2 Drilling Mud
8.4 Aerospace
8.5 Automotive Sector
8.6 Ceramics Sector
8.7 Energy Sector
8.8 Plastic Sector
8.9 Recreation Sector
8.10 Technology & Manufacturing Sector
8.11 Other End Users
8.11.1 Bulk Fillers
9 Global Cenospheres Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 BPN International
11.2 Bulk Materials International AG
11.3 Ceno Technologies
11.4 CenoStar Corporation
11.5 Durgesh Merchandise Pvt. Ltd
11.6 Envirospheres Pty Ltd.
11.7 ETS Inc.
11.8 Khetan Group
11.9 Omya AG
11.10 Petra India Group
11.11 Qingdao Eastchem Inc.
11.12 Reslab Microfiller
11.13 Scotash Limited
11.14 Wolkem India Ltd
