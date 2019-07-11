$1.22 Bn Cenospheres Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cenospheres - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cenospheres market accounted for $393.55 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1, 228.21 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand from end-use industries and high growth in emerging countries. However, limited raw material supply is the factors hampering the market growth.

Cenospheres are hollow and light weight spheres with very extensive strengths used as structural lightweight filler. It occurs as a byproduct of coal combustion in thermal power plants. Cenospheres are prepared with silica and alumina. These are filled with air or with the inert gas.

Based on Type, Gray Cenospheres segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. High content of silica and iron and Gray cenospheres occur more frequently than white cenospheres in fly ash. By Geography, North America is expected to grow at the largest market share during the forecast period. Rising end-use industries, such as, oil & gas and automotive in this region.

11 Company Profiling

11.1 BPN International

11.2 Bulk Materials International AG

11.3 Ceno Technologies

11.4 CenoStar Corporation

11.5 Durgesh Merchandise Pvt. Ltd

11.6 Envirospheres Pty Ltd.

11.7 ETS Inc.

11.8 Khetan Group

11.9 Omya AG

11.10 Petra India Group

11.11 Qingdao Eastchem Inc.

11.12 Reslab Microfiller

11.13 Scotash Limited

11.14 Wolkem India Ltd



