$1.44 Billion Cardiac Electrophysiology Mapping, Navigation and Recording Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2024

The cardiac electrophysiology mapping, navigation and recording devices global market is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR to reach $1,447.3 million by 2024.



The Cardiac electrophysiology mapping, navigation and recording devices are used to assess the timing and propagation of cardiac electrical activity, which are obtained using multiple intravascular electrode catheters positioned at various locations within the heart.

The cardiac EP mapping, navigation and recording devices market is mainly segmented by products, end-users and by geography. Cardiac EP mapping, navigation and recording devices by products is segmented into mapping and navigation systems, mapping catheters and navigation catheters, recording systems and accessories.

Among the products, recording systems hold the highest share in 2017 and expected to grow at low single digit CAGR to reach $519.5 million by 2024.

Mapping and Navigation Catheters segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2017 to 2024. The mapping systems and navigation systems segment is further segmented by mapping system type as contact mapping systems and non contact mapping systems. The contact mapping segment holds the highest share of 70.5% in 2017 and expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2017 to2024.



End-Users of Cardiac EP mapping, navigation and recording devices are segmented into hospitals, cardiac & ambulatory surgical centres and academics & research institutes. The hospital segment commanded the largest revenue in 2017 and expected to grow at mid CAGR during the forecasting period. Cardiac & ambulatory surgical centres segment is expected to grow at a strong CAGR from 2017 to 2024.



The Cardiac EP mapping, navigation and recording devices global market based on geography is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. North American region commanded the largest revenue in 2017 and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecasting period.



