$1.6 Billion Worldwide Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Industry to 2025 - Featuring Bruker, Rigaku & Hampton Research Among Others

DUBLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market by Technology (NMR, X-Ray Crystallography), Product & Service (Instrument (Liquid Handling (Automated)), Consumable (Reagent, Microplate) End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The protein crystallization and crystallography market is projected to reach USD 1,653.3 million by 2025 from USD 1,079.0 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing adoption of protein therapeutics, technological advancements in protein crystallization instruments and consumables, and the increasing focus on miniaturization.

Consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market, by product and service, in 2019.

Based on product and service, the protein crystallization and crystallography market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and software and services. In 2019, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market. This can be attributed to a large number of reagent kits and microplates used in proteomics research. The consumables segment is further divided into reagents kits/screens, microplates, crystal mounts and loops, and other consumables. In 2019, the microplates segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography consumables market.

Cryo-electron microscopy segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the protein crystallization and crystallography market during the forecast period

Based on technology, the protein crystallization and crystallography market is segmented into X-ray crystallography, NMR spectroscopy, cryo-electron microscopy, and small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS). The cryo-electron microscopy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Cryo-electron microscopy is an emerging technology where protein samples are studied at cryogenic temperatures (the temperature of liquid nitrogen). As these studies are carried out at cryogenic temperatures, they offer various advantages such as reduced thermal vibrations and greater resilience to X-rays, allowing the crystal to survive for longer durations in X-ray beams.

Pharmaceutical companies are the largest end-users of protein crystallization and crystallography products.

Based on end-user, the protein crystallization and crystallography market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and research and government institutes. The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market in 2019. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for protein-based drugs.

The APAC market is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global protein crystallization and crystallography market during the forecast period

The APAC market, particularly in China, Japan, and India, is expected to witness high growth in the coming five years. This growth will be driven by the emergence of a large number of research institutes, a growing number of collaborations in China and India, and the rising demand for proteomics research in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market Share, by End User & Country (2019)

4.3 Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market, by Product & Service (2020-2025)

4.4 Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Instruments Market Share, by Type, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market, by Technology, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Protein Therapeutics

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 Increasing Focus on Miniaturization

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Instruments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Research

5.3.2 Manufacturing

5.3.3 Marketing & Sales

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.5 Impact of the Covid-19 Outbreak on the Growth of the Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market

6 Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 X-Ray Crystallography

6.2.1 need for High-Resolution Information on Protein Structures to Drive Market Growth

6.3 Nmr Spectroscopy

6.3.1 Nmr Spectroscopy is Preferred in Kinetic and Dynamic Studies

6.4 Cryo-Electron Microscopy

6.4.1 Cryo-Electron Microscopy Segment to Witness High Growth in the Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market

6.5 Small-Angle X-Ray Scattering (Saxs)

6.5.1 Saxs Offers Very High-Resolution Diffraction Images

7 Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market, by Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumables

7.2.1 Microplates

7.2.1.1 96-Well Plates

7.2.1.1.1 96-Well Plates are Commonly Used in Automated Liquid Handling Systems

7.2.1.2 48-Well Plates

7.2.1.2.1 48-Well Plates are Used for Hanging Drop Vapor Diffusion Crystallization

7.2.1.3 24-Well Plates

7.2.1.3.1 24-Well Plates are Commonly Used in Manual Liquid Handling Systems in Small Laboratories

7.2.1.4 Other Microplates

7.2.2 Crystal Mounts & Loops

7.2.2.1 Crystal Mounts and Loops Avoid Cross-Contamination and Prevent Damage to Crystals

7.2.3 Other Consumables

7.3 Reagent Kits/Screens

7.3.1 Reagent Kits Improve the Sensitivity of Protein Structures

7.4 Instruments

7.4.1 Liquid Handling Instruments

7.4.1.1 Automated Liquid Handling Instruments

7.4.1.1.1 Rising Preference for Automated Instruments to Support Market Growth

7.4.1.2 Manual Liquid Handling Instruments

7.4.1.2.1 Manual Liquid Handling Instruments are Commonly Used in Small Laboratories

7.4.2 Crystal Imaging Instruments

7.4.2.1 Crystal Imaging Instruments can Differentiate Between Crystals of Protein and Salt

7.4.3 Other Instruments

7.5 Software & Services

7.5.1 Protein Crystallization Software Helps in Streamlining the Entire Workflow in Automated Liquid Handling Instruments

8 Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market, by End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

8.2.1 Growing Demand for Protein Therapeutics to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Research & Government Institutes

8.3.1 Growing Research Activities Between Academic Research Institutes & Protein Drug Manufacturers to Support Market Growth

8.4 Biotechnology Companies

8.4.1 Increasing Pressure on Biotechnology Companies to Develop Novel Recombinant Protein-Based Drugs will Support Market Growth

9 Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Government Funding for Research Related to Proteins to Drive Market Growth

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing R&D Activities in Research Institutes and Universities to Drive Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Protein Crystallization & Crystallography in Europe

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Increasing R&D Investments to Support Market Growth

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Regulatory Hurdles and Inadequate Skilled Workforce are Expected to Restrain Market Growth in France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Increasing Research Studies in China to Propel Market Growth

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Initiatives Taken by the Japanese Government to Support Market Growth in Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Pharma and Biotech Industries to Propel Market Growth in India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific (Roapac)

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Increasing Research in Various Disease Areas will Propel Market Growth in Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Infrastructure Developments are Supporting the Growth of the Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market in the Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Market Evaluation Framework

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.3 Innovators

10.4.4 Emerging Companies

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Key Product Launches

10.5.2 Key Collaborations

10.5.3 Key Acquisitions

10.5.4 Key Expansions

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bruker Corporation

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, and Publisher View)*

11.2 Rigaku Corporation

11.3 Hampton Research

11.4 Agilent Technologies

11.5 Corning Incorporated

11.6 Tecan Group

11.7 Saromics Biostructures

11.8 Spectris Plc

11.9 Charles River Laboratories

11.10 Thermo Fischer Scientific

11.11 Creative Biostructure

11.12 Anton Paar Gmbh

11.13 Jena Bioscience Gmbh

11.14 Mitegen

11.15 Calibre Scientific, Inc.

11.16 Arinax Scientific Instrumentation

11.17 Formulatrix

11.18 Helix Biostructures, Llc

11.19 Greiner Bio-One International

11.20 Douglas Instruments Limited

11.21 Art Robbins Instruments

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

12.4 Related Reports

12.5 Author Details

