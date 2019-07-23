$1.68 Bn Gluten Feed Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gluten Feed - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gluten Feed market accounted for $852 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,682 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include an increase in the demand for protein for animal feed, an increase in the average level of income, population rise, and urbanization. However, Sensitivity to Gluten is hampering the market growth.

Gluten feed is a by-product of the milling process and excellent fodder for livestock. It usually contains proteins that enrich the fodder with digestible fiber and minerals, which are crucial for animals. The economic value of gluten feed depends on the comparative price of whole grain with protein feeds.

Based on the Source, the corn feed segment has considerable growth during the forecast period, as it is a rich source of protein and xanthophyll. Corn gluten feed (CGF) is a co-product obtained from wet-corn milling industry which is engaged in manufacturing of starch, sweeteners, syrup, and oil from corn. Corn gluten feed is composed of tremendous amount of nutrients such as minerals, proteins, digestible fiber and essential components.

By Geography, The Asia Pacific will hold a significant share of the global gluten feed market in the years ahead. This regional growth can be attributed to the high demand for livestock in the region. Countries like India, China, and Japan are heavily dependent on the business of livestock and aquaculture.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

