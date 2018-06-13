1 First Time Home Buyer Lender In Connecticut Opens A New Location

"Expanding into Glastonbury is a move we had been considering for the past couple of years, but didn't just want to expand for the sake of expansion. We took our time to carefully assemble a team we were sure could provide the local community with the service they deserve," says founder and President, Frank Sidoti.

The new location in Glastonbury, Connecticut will be led by Scott Stoll, Branch Manager and licensed Loan Officer. Scott has been a Vice President and Senior Loan Officer with First World Mortgage Corporation for over 20 years, and is considered one of the leading mortgage lending experts at the company.

"From the loan programs and location we selected, to the team of experienced loan officers in place to meet the community's unique home loan needs," says Scott Stoll. "We are all proud to start the second half of this year by opening the Glastonbury branch."

To honor their new location at 30 C Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury, Connecticut, First World Mortgage Corporation will host a ribbon-cutting and a grand opening event that will take place between 4-7 PM on Thursday, June 14th 2018. Members of the Glastonbury Chamber of Commerce will be present, and drinks and appetizers will be served. Members of the press are also welcome to attend.

About First World Mortgage Corporation

Established in 1992, First World Mortgage Corporation is a full-service residential mortgage lender headquartered in West Hartford, Connecticut. The company is ranked as the #1 First Time Home Buyer Lender in Connecticut by the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority (CHFA). They are also recognized as "One of the Top 3 Mortgage Lenders in Connecticut" by the Warren Group, a real estate statistics and data collection firm.

To learn more about First World Mortgage Corporation, to search their other location, or to get information about First World Mortgages' home loan products, visit: www.FirstWorldMortgage.com

