$10.3 Bn Smart Parking System Markets, 2025 - Increasing Investments in Smart City Projects

The "Smart Parking System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Hardware, By Software, By Service, By Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart parking system market is expected to reach USD 10,380.9 million by 2025.



An anticipated upsurge in demand for parking management systems for transport transit and commercial applications is expected to drive the growth in the market.



Favorable government initiatives and increasing public sector funding to roll out solutions aimed at addressing traffic congestion issues are anticipated to drive the market growth. Furthermore, the inclusion of sophisticated features, such as voice guidance, handicapped parking, and auto-payment options enabled through smartphone apps, are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market.



Ensuring adequate parking space is turning out to be a challenge for civic administrations as the number of automobiles continues to increase. The demand for intelligent parking systems is rising across the globe as a result. These systems can effectively address traffic congestion issues and parking-related concerns. They can also open potential opportunities for reusing commercial and municipal areas and garages, thereby reducing fuel consumption, curtailing vehicular emissions, and subsequently making the cities cleaner and greener.



However, a looming lack of funding initiatives as well as organizational awareness about the advantages associated with smart parking, particularly in underdeveloped regions, is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2018 owing to the decisive role various hardware components play in detecting the presence of the vehicles in parking slots.

The signage segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% over the forecast period, as signages can help in preventing confusions and the resultant mishaps by guiding drivers in appropriate directions.

The consulting services segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Consulting services envisage providing an analysis of the volume of traffic that needs to be managed and recommending potential solutions according to the need.

Off-street parking segment dominated the smart parking system market as off-street parking offers easy and swift pay-and-park solutions, which can distribute tickets automatically, thereby reducing congestions at entrances.

The government segment is estimated to reach USD 4,187.6 million by 2025 in line with the increasing need for managing on-road vehicles and minimizing fuel emissions, which would, in turn, lead to large-scale adoption of intelligent parking management systems in the government sector.

The European region accounted for over 30.0% of the global revenue share in 2018. The continued interest of automobile manufacturers in the region in developing intelligent parking systems is anticipated to drive the growth of the regional market.

On-demand valet parking coupled with the increasing demand for parking management systems at public venues, including shopping malls and sports complexes, in countries, such as Japan and China , is expected to fuel the demand for parking management systems in the Asia Pacific regional market.

and , is expected to fuel the demand for parking management systems in the regional market. The key players in the market include Amano McGann , Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Conduent, Inc., SKIDATA AG., Streetline, Inc., Parkmobile LLC, ParkMe, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Nedap N.V., among others.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Smart Parking System Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Smart Parking System Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Smart Parking System Market - Workflow Analysis

3.5 Smart Parking System Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1 Increasing traffic congestion propelling the demand for improved smart parking solutions

3.5.1.2 Advancements in technologies

3.5.1.3 Increasing investments in smart city projects

3.5.2 Market challenge analysis

3.5.2.1 Reduced precision in vehicle detection

3.6 Smart Parking System Market - Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

3.7 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.8 Parking Spaces in the U.S.

3.9 Smart Parking System - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10 Smart Parking System - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Smart Parking System Hardware Outlook

4.1 Smart Parking System Market Share by Hardware, 2018

4.2 Pucks (wireless sensors)

4.3 Cameras and LPRs

4.4 Smart Meters

4.5 Signage

4.6 Parking Gates



Chapter 5 Smart Parking System Software Outlook

5.1 Smart Parking System Market Share by Software, 2018

5.2 Parking Guidance System

5.3 Analytics Solutions



Chapter 6 Smart Parking System Service Outlook

6.1 Smart Parking System Market Share by Service, 2018

6.2 Consulting Services

6.3 Engineering Services

6.4 Mobile App Parking Services



Chapter 7 Smart Parking System Type Outlook

7.1 Smart Parking System Market Share by Type, 2018

7.2 On-street

7.3 Off-street

7.3.2 Garage parking

7.3.3 Lot parking



Chapter 8 Smart Parking System Application Outlook

8.1 Smart Parking System Market Share by Application, 2018

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Government

8.4 Transport Transit



Chapter 9 Smart Parking System Regional Outlook

9.1 Smart Parking System Market Share by Region, 2018



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape



Altiux Innovations

Amano McGann , Inc.

, Inc. Amco S.A.

BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CivicSmart, Inc.

Conduent Incorporated

Group Techna, Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L.

Meter Feeder, Inc.

Mindteck

Municipal Parking Services, Inc.

Nedap N.V.

Parkeon

ParkHelp

ParkiFi LLC

ParkJockey

ParkMe Inc.

Parkmobile, LLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

SKIDATA AG

Smart Parking Ltd.

SpotHero, Inc.

Streetline, Inc.

Swarco AG

Urbiotica, S.L.

WorldSensing S.L.N.E

Xerox Corporation

Deteq Solutions

