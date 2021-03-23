10 Best Paypal Casino Sites in the UK: The 2021 List of Trustworthy Paypal Casinos

LONDON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal is one of the most popular third-party casino payment methods, offering a secure way of making deposits and withdrawals to and from online casinos.

It allows minimal data exchange, extra security layers, fast and instant withdrawals, and 24-hour fraud prevention capacities.

Read on for a detailed breakdown of the best PayPal casinos in the UK that are trusted for fair play and high payouts.

The Best Paypal Casinos With Low Wagering Requirements and High Payouts

How to Play at Top PayPal Casinos in the UK

Thanks to the exhaustive and regularly updated rankings, using a PayPal account at UK casinos is a breeze. Here are the steps to take to play at the top-rated PayPal casinos.

Compare PayPal casinos

It's essential to browse and compare sites to get the very best services. Members need to examine the casino reviews and read up on games libraries, withdrawal times, and bonuses. To help gamers with the search, check out the carefully selected list below.

Sign Up

After choosing the preferred site, gamers can sign up easily and quickly. They simply need to offer some personal details, including name, phone number, and address. Some casinos might require users to enter a bonus code to claim the welcome offer. However, here is how anyone can typically sign up and use PayPal in UK online casinos:

Choose the account- Navigate the signup page of the website and choose the preferred account type (Personal or Business).

Enter personal information- That includes the phone number (PayPal uses it to send the verification codes), name, billing address, and email. PayPal will also need users to verify the email address.

Debit card information- New members need to enter the debit card information that links PayPal to the bank account. Now the account is ready to make deposits and withdrawals at the UK online casinos.

Deposit the funds

Making the PayPal casino deposit, gamers need to head to the cashier page, choose PayPal and enter the amount they want. The site will prompt the members to verify the payment by logging into the e-wallet. Once it is done, the funds will be added instantly to an account and ready to use.

Play any games on the site

PayPal casino sites in the United Kingdom feature a myriad of games. Players simply need to click on the games library and choose one. If anyone is lucky and lands some winnings, PayPal allows access to the won funds in no time.

Why Use PayPal at Online Casino Sites?

PayPal is fully regulated and licensed, and here are the top reasons why PayPal is the go-to option for UK online casino payments:

Free to sign up

It is free to open a PayPal account and make deposits. Besides, it is easy to use the PayPal account, simply sign up, add bank information, and upload funds to start playing. But, users need to provide and verify an email address when using PayPal for payments for added privacy layer.

It is convenient

In a digital world, PayPal allows gamers to make payments from their tablet, desktop computer, or phone without using cards, postcodes, or CVV numbers. Users do not need to remember and enter long-digit card numbers and expiry dates. Besides, a setup and funded PayPal account is portable across various platforms- from slots, blackjack to baccarat and roulette.

Fast payouts

PayPal is popular with casino players in the UK because it offers one of the fastest payout times on the market. On average, PayPal payouts are in just 24 hours, while others offer even instant withdrawals. Hence, withdrawing at a PayPal payout allows gamers to access their funds faster than most banking methods. Besides, withdrawals from an e-wallet to the bank account are typically made within a couple of hours.

Note- for people without e-wallets, some credit and debit card withdrawals can take 3-5 days with online casino sites, and hence PayPal is vital if a player needs quick funds withdrawal.

Instant deposits

With PayPal, deposits are processed instantly, and therefore gamers can start playing with actual money games right away. Furthermore, they do not need to fiddle around with card numbers. Funding the casino account is simple and quick; gamers simply need to login to their PayPal account and verify the payment.

Bonus triggers

Many casino operators offer a welcome bonus when a player uses PayPal to make the first deposit. So when signing up at an online casino, users need to examine the terms and conditions of the first deposit and triggers for any bonus offers.

It is secure

PayPal is one of the most secure payment methods in casinos. Users do not need to provide sensitive information and therefore eliminates the risk of crucial details falling into the wrong hands. PayPal offers 24/7 monitoring to combat email phishing, fraud, and identity theft. It also has features such as advanced encryption technology that guarantees safe and secure transactions. Besides, in the unlikely incident that the account is compromised, its account protection policy ensures that gamers are not held liable for any unauthorised purchases.

Anonymity

Users are able to retain anonymity while using PayPal. That is because they only need to enter a PayPal username and password to process any deposit to the UK online casino account.

Other reasons include:

PayPal offers higher withdrawal and deposit limits than other e-wallets

Gamers can play at multiple PayPal online casinos with just one account

PayPal allows users to store various bank accounts and cards in one e-wallet

By activating One Touch Payments, players can pay with a few clicks

PayPal has a comprehensive customer care service platform that handles all inquiries

Types of PayPal Sites

PayPal is a household name worldwide, and thus there is a varied selection of online casinos in the UK that accept it. Below is a breakdown of the most popular picks:

Slot Sites

Slots are among the most iconic casino games. Their overwhelming popularity is often mirrored by the propensity of the casinos to offer thousands of reels to choose from. From the modern five-reelers, classic three-reelers, video slots to progressive slots, there are numerous PayPal-friendly casinos offering the full gamut of gameplay choices.

How to choose the best slot site

With a myriad of slot sites available, it can be challenging to choose the best one. Here are particular factors to consider when browsing the rankings:

The number of slots - variety is the spice of life, and so gamers should not settle for a limited slots selection. Look for a site that has hundreds or thousands of slots in its library.

Bonus deals - an ideal way of ensuring that players play for longer and make more money is to take advantage of the bonus deals. Hence, they should look for the bonus offers on a slot site to enjoy the welcome, regular, loyalty, and VIP rewards programs.

Software developer –all gamers should check out the software developer that has delivered the slots on the site. It is crucial to choose a site with reputable names in the industry, including Microgaming, Yggdrasil, and NetEnt. These developers are known for their quality and can elevate gaming experiences.

Mobile app - a good site should have a mobile-optimised web page or a mobile app. With an app, users can enjoy the streamlined and ergonomic user interface. Moreover, they should check out the push notifications for the latest offers on the app to keep the fun wherever they go.

Best PayPal Slot Sites

To narrow down the search, here is a selection of the best slot sites in the UK to choose from:

Exceptional Slot Features

Here are some unique features that players need to keep an eye out for when playing slots:

Cascading reels- it is also known as tumbling reels. Cascading reels clear the winning line symbols so that others will cascade into their place. They are usually deemed free as spins every time a player hits a winner. That is because the symbols falling into place might also line up as a winning combination.

Multipliers- This is a numbered symbol that appears on the reels. It indicates that for a specific number of spins, winnings will be multiplied by the number shown.

Themed slots- Slots that are based on popular films, TV shows, and video games are full of franchise-specific themes, winning pay lines, and bonus features. Examples include Jurassic World and Game of Thrones, developed by Microgaming, where gamers can enjoy the distinctive pop culture flavours.

Bonus symbols- Besides the standard symbols making up the winning pay lines, slots can also have bonus symbols that are different from others. While it can vary from one slot to another, securing a bonus symbol combination can lead players to the reward features. They might be led to pick games, wheel of fortune, or other features where they can land extra cash, multipliers, or spins.

Live Casino

As rapid broadband and streaming technology become more widespread, live casino experiences have also become immersive and common. The live casinos are bringing the excitement of the brick-and-mortar casino closer home. Thus, PayPal casinos in the UK are looking for ways to expand their live-streamed portfolio. Examples of casinos where gamers can easily fund with their PayPal wallet and enjoy live streaming include Evolution Gaming and NetEnt.

Table Games

Table games are the bread and butter of any casino experience. Slots tend to offer the best-represented games in the iGaming spaces. But, players can also find a wide range of table classics - from poker, blackjack, baccarat, craps to roulette; there is a UK casino out there that accepts PayPal.

PayPal Casino Bonuses

The best PayPal casinos in the UK offer various bonuses. That includes:

Welcome bonuses - players can benefit from promotions such as cashback offers, reloaded bonuses, and VIP rewards, which they can claim after depositing through PayPal. But, all bonuses come with terms and conditions, and so players should examine time limits, caps, and wagering requirements before signing up and depositing.

Matched deposits - this involves the UK online casino matching the first deposit by a specified percent up to a particular value. While some casinos offer a range of 50% to 200%, the typical matched deposit percentage is 100%. For instance, an online casino can offer 100% up to £100, and hence when gamers deposit £100, the operator allows them to play with £200.

Free spins - these are an excellent way of enjoying free playtime online slots in the UK. They are available as standalone or sweeteners for a larger bonus, such as a matched deposit offer. The spins are usually limited to specific games, including Gonzo's Quest and Starburst, and they might come attached to a winning cap.

No deposit - this offers players a bonus without any cash deposits. It is a way of playing in online casinos without fronting any of the user's money. But, the no-deposit offer may have steeper wagering requirements or has a lower value than the deposit bonuses.

Bonus Point- what are wagering requirements? This is a typical bonus restriction. It means that a player should play the bonus value for a certain number of times to make withdrawals related to the bonuses. For instance, if the player has bonus funds of £100 from a matched deposit with a wagering requirement of 35x, they will need to wager £3,500 to make withdrawals. Therefore, it's crucial to read the terms and conditions so as to understand the wagering requirements for any rewards and how the casino calculates the total that should be played to collect the bonus.

Source: https://www.leanbackplayer.com/casinos/paypal-payments/

You probably don't need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It's worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 0808 8020 133 or via the NetLine.

Leanbackplayer is committed to responsible gambling. Underage gambling is an offence, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online poker is available and legal where you live. Leanbackplayer is an independent and reader-supported review site and may receive commissions through links made in their website's guides, this does not affect the ranking methodology or position of the top picks.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

Reach us at: [email protected]

