$10 Billion DevOps Market Research Report 2018-2023: Increasing Focus on Reducing CAPEX and OPEX

The DevOps market is expected to grow from USD 3.42 Billion in 2018 to USD 10.31 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.7% during the forecast period.

The demand for DevOps is expected to be driven by several factors, such as lower costs, flexibility, agility, and fast application delivery. DevOps combines the know-how of research and innovation with the complete lifecycle of the application development to offer accelerated Time-to-Market (TTM) and enhanced operational processes.

The DevOps market has been segmented on the basis of types, deployment models, organization size, industry verticals, and regions. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, and the solution segment is estimated to account for a larger market size in 2018 in the market. The adoption of DevOps solutions and services among the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) has become a central part of the business process, due to the ease of use and flexibility offered by them. Furthermore, the adoption of DevOps solutions and services is expected to grow in coming years.

The public cloud segment is estimated to account for the largest market size in 2018. By using DevOps solutions, enterprises are developing newer and better ways of enhancing operational benefits, while reducing costs. Faster deployment, scalability, and agility; regulatory compliance requirements; and need for lower Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are expected to drive the demand for DevOps solutions and services. The enterprises adopting DevOps are increasingly inclined toward deploying DevOps solutions to run their critical business functions.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market size in 2018, whereas the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the DevOps market. An increasing need for efficient computing framework and complete security while operating in physical, virtual, or cloud environments are expected to drive the global market.



