$10 Bn Functional Chewing Gum Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Chewing Gum Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The functional chewing gum market is likely to reach around $10 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4.5% during 2018-2024.

The functional chewing gum market has gained prominence in the health industry in the last few decades. The growing popularity of smoking cessation therapy, the increasing demand for sliming chewing gum, growing innovations, and increasing demand for sugarless gum have affected the global functional chewing gum industry globally. Anti-aging, cholesterol lowering, acne treatment, menopause gum, cellulite treatment, and breast enlargements are some other benefits of medical chewing gums.

Thus, such innovations are likely to add medicinal values to chewing gums, thereby increasing health benefits for consumers. Nowadays, vendors are introducing several innovative chewing gums with functional benefits such as energy gums, tooth whitening gums, sleep gums, weight reducing gums, and focus gums. This will further help to increase the demand for functional chewing gum during the forecast period.

Global Functional Chewing Gum Market: Segmentation

The functional chewing gum market by products can be segmented into nicotine, oral, dietary, and lifestyle. Nicotine gums are the largest segment and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period. The rising health awareness among smokers has boosted growth market of nicotine gums. Hence, the growing use of cigarette substitutes is expected to affect the sale of nicotine during the forecast period.

Geographically, APAC accounts for the largest share of around 50% of the nicotine segment and is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. Chewing gums with oral health properties are the second largest segment of the functional chewing gum market. The increasing consumer conscious about appearances in social gatherings has fueled the demand for teeth whitening oral care products, which are likely to affect the functional chewing gum market in the coming years.

Further, several global chewing gum brands have introduced functional chewing gums with added oral health benefits such as Orbit, Airwaves, Doublemint, Trident, Vivident, and Happydent White. CONFADENT Oral Technology has introduced functional chewing gum for oral care, which helps in whitening teeth, preventing plaque and gingivitis and freshening breath.

The functional chewing gum market by distribution can be segmented into offline and online. The offline segment captured more than one-third of the market in 2018, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated the offline sale segment and have captured nearly around half of the market.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets provide multiple options under one roof at discounted prices, which is adding momentum in the functional chewing gum market. Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Costco, and Kroger are the major retailers of functional chewing gums in North America, whereas, Auchan, Tesco, Carrefour, and Argos are the major sellers of functional chewing gums in Europe. With the penetration of the internet and smartphones, the online functional chewing gum segment is gaining prominence.

The online channel segment is expected to be the fastest growing distribution channel during the forecast period and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 22.10%. Chewing gums have been part of the impulsive purchase for consumers for years now, however, with the rising trend of online shopping, the impulsive purchasing of chewing gum is declining significantly. Manufacturers are focused on increasing the online sale of chewing gums by implementing several online marketing strategies.

Key Vendor Analysis

The functional chewing gum market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and global players. Market vendors compete in terms of product quality, new products, and competitive pricing. The competition is expected to intensify further during the forecast period with an increase in product innovations.

Prominent Vendors

Mars Incorporated

Business Overview

Product Offerings

Key Strengths

Key Strategies

Key Opportunities

MONDELZ International Inc.

Perfetti Van Melle

Lotte

The Hershey's Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Cloetta

Business Overview

Khloros

Lemon Pharma

Functional gums S.R.L

Ezaki Glico

Masterfoodah

Per Os Bio

Meiji Holdings

Project 7

SmartGum

Wugum

Ragolds

Think gum

Retrobrands USA LLC

LLC Omega Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Cipla

Fazer

Fertin Pharma



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Growing Popularity of Smoking Cessation Therapy

8.1.2 Beneficial Effects on Reducing Anxiety & Increasing Alertness

8.1.3 Rising Demand for Slimming Chewing Gum

8.3 Market Growth Restraints

8.3.1 Health Issues Arising from Overconsumption of Chewing Gum

8.3.2 Lack of Regulations

8.3.3 Internet & Smartphones Affecting Consumer Behavior

8.4 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.4.1 Rising Number of Innovative Products

8.4.2 Increasing Demand for Sugarless Gum

8.4.3 Innovative Marketing Strategies



9 Global Functional Chewing Gum Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Five Forces Analysis



10 By Product Type

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Nicotine GUM

10.4 Oral Health

10.5 Dietary GUM

10.6 Lifestyle



11 By Distribution Channel

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Online Channel

11.4 Offline Channel



12 By Geography

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1lima

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

